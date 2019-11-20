HEADLINES

  • Hillsboro Community Hospital sold to its onetime operators

    A Wichita bankruptcy court judge Thursday approved the sale of Hillsboro Community Hospital after learning that no objections had been filed to the proposed sale and no qualifying competing bids had been made. The hospital was sold to a company with officers who formerly operated the hospital under the company name Rural Community

  • City OKs new hospital lease

    Hillsboro city council members had some housekeeping to do before a court-approved sale of Hillsboro Community Hospital can be closed. Council members Tuesday approved a new property lease with the hospital. The city owns the land the hospital occupies.

  • Rescue stable a haven for thoroughbreds, work horses

    When Greenwood Stables owners Saje Bayes and mother Amy rescued a quartet of racehorses from a kill pen last week, what stood out was the money won by two of the mares — one with $200,000 and the other $195,000. More recently, they were used as brood mares, Amy Bayes said.

  • County OKs wind farm agreement

    After 3½ hours of discussion and pointed questions from county commissioner Dianne Novak Friday, county commissioners approved a development agreement for a wind farm project long the subject of contention. The agreement was approved by commissioners on a split vote, with Randy Dallke and Kent Becker voting in favor and Novak voting against letting the wind farm proceed.

  • 'Anyone But' rates among top write-ins

    Write-in candidates up-ended ballot-listed candidates in three contested races and won several other contests for which no candidate had filed in this month’s election. But the most interesting write-ins — including “Anyone But” — were not necessarily winners.

NEWS

  • Winter wheat may get some relief

    Frost may have hurt crop, but rain forecast this afternoon By ROWENA PLETT Staff writer A freeze of -6 degrees Nov. 11 and another cold night Nov. 12 may have caused damage to sprouting wheat in some fields in the county.

  • Hillsboro Fire Department to raise funds for extractor

    An open house and hamburger or hot dog meal at Hillsboro fire station Saturday will raise money for the department to buy a specialized washing machine for fire gear. Fire chief Ben Stekettee said free will donations would be taken for the meal.

  • Doctor pushes to open county health centers

    Health centers that are welcome and accessible would be a welcome prospect in rural Marion County, Peabody business owner Pandea Smith said. “Getting to the services is more difficult, so I imagine there would definitely be individuals who would seek out that care,” said the owner of Porcupine Tea Company.

  • Concrete supplier sues contractors

    A Newton concrete supplier filed a petition Nov. 12 against Cooperative Grain and Supply, Bucklin Builders, and Strongform seeking foreclosure of a mechanic’s lien. Bucklin Builders, based in Sisseton, South Dakota, and Strongform, based in Deer Creek, Minnesota, were hired to construct a grain storage facility just east of Hillsboro along US-56 for Cooperative Grain and Supply.

  • Dry grass is fuel for fires

    “The next four to six months could be crazy for grass fires,” said Marion fire chief Preston Williams. The warm, wet summer helped grasslands thrive and keep growing well into October, said Williams and Peabody fire chief Mark Penner.

  • Marion County residents meet to discuss teens, vaping

    Residents from Marion County met Tuesday evening at Hillsboro High School’s auditorium to air concerns about an increase in vaping and e-cigarette use among students. Allowing parents and children to understand potential dangers of vaping starts with keeping them informed, said program speaker Crystal Dalmasso.

COUNTY

  • New commissioners sworn into office

    Two new county commissioners were sworn in Monday. Dave Crofoot was sworn in as 4th District commissioner and Jonah Gehring as 5th District commissioner.

  • Tunnel of lights to light up night sky at county lake

    A tradition 13 years strong will take place Dec. 8 when Marion County Lake residents light up the night sky from 6 to 8 p.m. The intersection of Hill Rd. and Lakeshore Rd. will be the starting point for the tunnel of lights.

  • Hospital bills can overwhelm patients

    Many with good jobs priced out of coverage By PHYLLIS ZORN Staff writer Hillsboro resident Amanda Smith, who is self-employed, said her life was easier and her medical care better when she was covered under her husband’s employer-sponsored insurance.

  • Hotel owner named to council

    Suzan Barnes, owner of Grand Central Hotel in Cottonwood Falls, has been named to the state’s Council on Travel and Tourism. “The tourism industry is an essential part of our state’s economy,” Governor Laura Kelly said.

DEATHS

DOCKET

PEOPLE

  • Trucking a family business for Kansas couples

    Trucking is often regarded as a male-dominated industry, but for independent businesses like Marion’s Triple R Hauling it’s often a couple’s affair, co-owner Kim Ross said. “They have a lot of husband and wife teams in the state that are personally owned and not connected to some of the big companies,” she said.

  • Cookie decorating class offered

    Heidi Thurston and Rachel Olsen will teach a holiday cookie decorating class through Hillsboro Recreation Commission 1 to 2:30 p.m. Dec. 14 in the West Room at Hillsboro City Hall. Participant ages 14 and up will decorate and take home eight Christmas cookies.

  • Studio 23 offers adult tap class

    An adult tap dance class is now available 7:15 p.m. every Monday at Studio 23.No previous experience is needed for the 35-minute class, and tap shoes can be added in any time. The class costs $40, and registration is available on Hillsboro Recreation Commission’s website.

  • Instant Pot cooking class set

    An Instant Pot cooking class will be offered 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 2. Cooks will learn to fix fast, easy weeknight meals during the holidays.

  • CALENDAR:

    Calendar of events

  • SENIOR CENTER:

    Hillsboro Senior Center menu

MORE…

Email: | Also visit: Marion County Record and Peabody Gazette-Bulletin | © 2019 Hoch Publishing

 

AD

 

AD

 

X

BACK TO TOP