Central Ag Air operator Matt Orth sweeps across a soybean field Tuesday with his sprayer plane. He was spraying to control pod worms. "With as dry as it's been, business has been down, but since we've had a couple of rains, business has picked up a little," he said. Central Ag Air is headquartered near Marion's airport.
Football coach Shaun Craft and his team pause from introductions Thursday to present a check to Jen Friesen.
Preparing for a mile moonlight run, members of Marion's cross-country team limber up Thursday.
A Case IH 8230 combine operated by Shane Svitak gobbles up corn stalks Friday in a field north of Pilsen.
