A crane at Sunflower Wind Farm lifts equipment Tuesday across Nighthawk Rd. Ten "birds" are up at a wind farm west of Sunflower Rd. About 30 more are still expected to go up at the farm, which is visible from US-50.
Cynthia Gibbs, Janie Hampton, Stormii Davies, Logann Fraizer, and Brooke Gfeller work together Tuesday on Thanksgiving turkeys.
Workers install new electric lines, poles, and cross arms as part of a service upgrade on in the 300 block of S. 3rd St.
First- and second-grade students performed an allegiance rap during a Veterans Day program Friday at Centre. Students from pre-kindergarten through 12th grade participated.
