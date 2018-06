Six-year-old Creed Werth of Hillsboro slides to home base during a T-ball game Thursday at Lions Field in Hillsboro. For him, T-ball is the real thing, and he takes it seriously. Runs are not recorded, every player advances a base after every hit, and every player reaches homes. Nevertheless, as Creed heads for home, he runs as if the game depends on him, putting his body on the ground and sliding to the plate. Cord and Tesha Werth are his parents Cord is his coach.