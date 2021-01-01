HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT
Suez Water Solutions workers harnessed to Marion's smaller water tower blast residue away during its renovation. The project is estimated to take between four and six full weeks.
Workers complete the roof of one of three container houses that will be used as rental units in Hillsboro.
Dennis Vincent, who has volunteered to teach hunter safety training for 30 years, guides the barrels of left-handed and right-handed shooters toward incoming clay pigeons Friday.
A local woman wove wheat into holiday-themed art for Goessel's Mennonite and Agricultural Museum's annual Sip and Shop event Saturday.
