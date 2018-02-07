HEADLINES

  • Interim takes reins from ailing Paine

    On the same day city administrator Larry Paine underwent surgery in a Topeka hospital, city council members appointed an interim administrator until Paine is able to return to work. Mayor Lou Thurston told council members he and city attorney Josh Boehm met with Don Osenbaugh on Monday and believed he’d do a good job of overseeing city projects during Paine’s absence.

  • Treasurer gets dressing-down from commissioner

    County treasurer Jeannine Bateman was in for an unpleasant surprise after giving commissioners a report on tax collections Wednesday. Making his remarks in open meeting, commissioner Randy Dallke complained that Bateman is gone “half the time.”

  • Teens injured in game of car tag

    Hillsboro police chief Dan Kinning had a message for teens who play car tag after six youths were injured in a two-car accident Jan. 30. “It’s dangerous,” Kinning said. “Not only should they consider their own welfare and welfare of those who are with them, but the welfare of people who share the street with them.”

  • Back to the drawing board

    An old but new option for a new transfer station sets the stage for the half-cent jail tax to come off the books, but doesn’t mean the county won’t be asking for a new one. After pitching a $6,500 offer to the city of Marion for land to build a transfer station, which was accepted by the city council on a split vote, county commissioners are considering building south of Marion instead.

  • Country kitchen specializes in baked goods

    It’s almost like manna from heaven in the middle of the wilderness. Tucked behind a farmhouse just north of 240th and Upland Rds. sits a little building that houses an industrial kitchen that produces all kinds of baked goods.

OTHER NEWS

DEATHS

  • John Meirowsky

    Services for retired railroad worker John E. Meirowsky, 82, who died Thursday at Newton Medical Center, were Monday at St. Mary Catholic Church, Newton. Interment was at Mt. Calvary Catholic Cemetery, Florence. He was born July 2, 1935, to George and Florence (Winkley) Meirowsky in Hillsboro. He and Betty Mathews were married July 5, 1958.

  • Larry Raskopf

    Private family services have taken place for Larry L. Raskopf Sr., who died Feb. 4, at Kansas Christian Home. Born Nov. 29, 1940, to Leo and Katherine Raskopf in Ness City, he graduated from Ness City High School and Wichita Business College. He married Glenda K. Wilkinson on Oct. 9, 1961. He was office and credit manager for Walton Coop for 23 years. He also was a hunter and fisherman, a gardener, and raised cattle.

  • LaVern Wedel

    Services for LaVern James Wedel, 55, of Elbing, who died Thursday, were Monday at Zion Mennonite Church, Elbing. Born Oct. 25, 1962, to Lester and Delila Wedel, he was a patient caregiver for his grandparents and a helper for his parents.

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Dorothy Scharenberg

DOCKET

FINANCE

  • Tax overhaul changes withholding

    Some county residents have already noticed more take-home pay because their employer has put the new federal withholding rates into effect. Terms of a federal tax overhaul signed in late December technically go into effect Feb. 15, but some employers are already using the new withholding rates on employee paychecks.

  • Agent helps farmers with bottom line

    The advice Clay Simons of Lincolnville gives to his farmer clients about getting through hard times might work for anyone who manages a business. He tells them to stay in communication with lenders.

  • How to save for retirement

    Whether it’s advice from their parents, a response to television ads urging viewers to save for retirement, or their own financial savvy, many of today’s young professionals recognize the importance of saving for retirement from the moment they receive their first paychecks. But men and women over 50 may not have been so practical, and many such professionals may feel a need to save more as their retirements draw ever closer. Saving for retirement might seem like a no-brainer, but the National Institute on Retirement Security notes that, in 2017, almost 40 million households in the United States had no retirement savings at all. In addition, the Employee Benefit Research Institute found that Americans have a retirement savings deficit of $4.3 trillion, meaning they have $4.3 trillion less in retirement savings than they should.

OPINION

  • What's government hiding?

    Want to find out what government is up to? Good luck. A recently enacted state law makes it possible for local government to hide whatever laws it passes by claiming it has published them online. Unfortunately, there’s absolutely no check on this. And more than half of the time when we have checked, what the government has claimed to have published online really wasn’t. The latest example is Marion Ordinance 1428. This week’s paper says you can see the full ordinance on the city’s website — assuming you have internet access and can actually find it among the dizzying array of documents posted there.

  • ANOTHER DAY IN THE COUNTRY:

    The idea of it all

  • LETTERS TO THE EDITOR:

    Ag ed suggestions

  • CORRECTIONS AND CLARIFICATIONS:

    Clarifications

PEOPLE

  • Cards requested for Classen 85th

    The family of Matthew Classen of Marion requests a card shower for his 85th birthday Monday. Classen was born Feb. 12, 1933, in Charleston, Arkansas. Matt and his wife, Mary Kay, moved to Marion in 1963 with their children, Mike and Sherry. They soon became a very active part of the Marion Community. He was chairman and president of Marion National Bank for 38 years, retiring in 2001.

  • Kerbs family request card shower for 85th

    The family of Lucille Kerbs of Tampa requests a card shower in honor of her 85th birthday Feb. 15. Born Feb. 15, 1933, to Paul and Carrie Gooding in Durham, she was married to the late Reuben Kerbs for 56 years. She has lived all her adult life in Tampa.

  • NORTHWEST OF DURHAM:

    Residents entertain supper guests

  • SENIOR CENTER:

    Menu

SPORTS AND SCHOOL

  • Hillsboro boys lose overtime crusher to Pratt

    Defeat eluded victory Friday night in Hillsboro with the visiting Pratt Greenbacks taking a pair of wins from the Trojan basketball teams. More glaring was the fact both games were well within reach for the Trojans had their offense not been in a funk.

  • Goessel girls keep rolling

    With two more Wheat State League games remaining, the Bluebirds remain undefeated at 7-0, adding wins over Little River and Centre to their unblemished mark. The Bluebirds spoiled Centre’s homecoming Friday by scoring 16 unanswered first-quarter points to take a 19-8 lead. The Cougars got as close as 23-18, but after a Bluebird time-out, Abby Hannon connected on a long ball and Brittney Hiebert controlled the baseline as Goessel took a 32-20 lead at halftime.

  • Bachman wins Lyons round robin title

    For the second time this year in what could be the start of a strong wrestling career, 126-pound Hillsboro freshman Jordan Bachman claimed his second meet title Saturday at the Lyons Round Robin tournament. Bachman breezed through the class at 3-0, avenging a previous loss to Larned’s Samajay Alboyd in the title match by an 11-7 decision.

  • Tabor games free to churchgoers

    Church members who sign up at the door with their name and church will be admitted free to Saturday’s annual spirit night basketball games at Tabor College. The Bluejays will play Oklahoma Wesleyan. The women’s game will begin at 5 p.m.; the men’s, at 7 p.m.

  • MENUS:

    Goessel and Hillsboro menus

UPCOMING

MORE…

Email: | Also visit: Marion County Record and Peabody Gazette-Bulletin | © 2018 Hoch Publishing

 

AD

 

BACK TO TOP