Jim Horinek, 62, and wife, Norma, 57, has operated Family Shoe Repair in Pilsen since 1994.
Zark, an African Grey parrot, perches atop her cage at the home of Junior and Ginny Grimmett of rural Florence.
Don Frueschting, 87, sits in his woodworking woodshop outside Marion Assisted Living where he is a resident. He enjoys continuing the craft he learned after returning from the Korean War. To his left are two of his creations, a coat rack and a flag display stand.
Hoch Publishing news editor Sheila Kelley addresses members of the Marion County Senior Center Wednesday. She discussed interviews with female journalists about their experiences and challenges at rural newspapers in Nebraska.
