Peabody and Walton city firefighters struggle to free Matthew Lunday, 41, of Enid, Oklahoma from his crushed Chevy Suburban after near head-on collision Friday afternoon on US-50 near Peabody. Lunday suffered serious injuries in the wreck and was airlifted to Wesley Medical Center, Wichita, in critical condition. Lunday's condition was listed as good by hospital staff at press time.