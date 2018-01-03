HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



Joe Alvarez stands in a hole at Main and 3rd Sts. in Hillsboro about 1 a.m. Tuesday as he and other Hillsboro city workers try to fix a broken water main while temperatures hovering near zero degrees.



James Meier, former resident of Marion, will be sworn in as Mayor of Hays, Kansas on January. 8th.



Canada geese and snow geese hunker down along a nearly frozen channel of water Monday at Marion Reservoir, one of just a handful of liquid holdouts against bitterly cold temperatures that swept into the county over the weekend. Conditions at the county lake were similar, with numerous mallard ducks commingled with three large flocks of Canada geese near small open patches of water.