A 2013 Chevrolet Traverse is engulfed in flames after hitting a deer Thursday on K-15.
Rylee Thomas, 13, holds her goat, Norman, in a judging position called "bracing."
Steve Hanneman, left, and "Moose" Meirowsky are part of a community of men who meet most mornings at Wendy's in Hillsboro. Their coffee klatches are full of laughter.
Young friends come together for a photo Saturday night as they are showered by water sprayed from a fire truck during Movies on Main, a new Marion event being organized by Bill and Essi's BBQ.
