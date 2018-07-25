BREAKING NEWS
After 2½ hours of debate over line items, county commissioners still were divided Wednesday over what to propose for next year’s tax rate.
Chairman Dianne Novak wanted a tax rate of 72.848 mills, which would generate the same revenue the county received this year.
Five spectators who attended Tuesday’s meeting of Marion County Community Economic Development Corp. outnumbered board members.
When the meeting began, just two board members were present — Merlyn Entz and Hannah Bourbon. They decided to go ahead with the meeting but make no decisions.
A Moundridge woman found dead at 5:35 p.m. July 18 at an accident scene on K-15 just south of 140th Rd. will be autopsied before determining whether the accident or a medical condition caused her death.
According to the highway patrol, Martha Jean Biggs, 73, Moundridge, was northbound when her 2008 Chevrolet HHR drifted across the left lane and went into a ditch, striking a culvert, and overturning before coming to rest on its tires.
The state’s tax lid, championed by former Gov. Sam Brownback and now causing concerns as Marion County prepares its budget, was a bad idea, according to one of Marion County’s state legislators.
“The tax lid is supposed to do exactly that, lower property taxes,” said State Rep. Don Schroeder, R-Hesston, who represents Hillsboro, Peabody, and the southern portion of Marion County.
“You have to live on a farm and own an animal to be in 4-H,” — a common misconception. Because of it, many youths don’t take advantage of the program.
Marion’s Happy Hustler 4-H members Abree, 9, and Paige Ensey, 12, aren’t typical horse members. They live in town and, because of city ordinances, are not allowed to keep horses on their property.
It was a dog day morning Saturday at Marion County Fair in Hillsboro.
Eight 4-H members competed in agility, showmanship and obedience trials.
A welcome mystery is puzzling county, state, and federal officials this summer.
As inexplicably as blue-green algae arrived 15 years ago at Marion Reservoir and Marion County Lake, they just as inexplicably have vanished.
Winning running medals was not uncommon for Aaron Yoder in high school, but doing it running backward is relatively new. The latest medals were won by him and his family earlier this month at the world championships in retro-running in Bologna, Italy.
Yoder attended Peabody-Burns through fifth grade. He transferred to Hillsboro when his father became elementary principal there. He graduated from Hillsboro High School in 2004 after setting records in the regular 1500m, 800m, mile, and cross-country.
Joining our staff this week is reporter Alex Simone from the State University of New York at Oswego. We asked him to introduce himself.
By ALEXANDER SIMONE
Staff writer
What separates a career from a job? What differentiates the employment opportunity of a lifetime from the nine-to-five slog?
-
Attorney Bob Wise, whose office is in McPherson but is a member of the Marion County bar association, was named a Pillar of the Community award recipient by the state bar association.
Wise had an office in Hillsboro for 10 years but now practices out of McPherson.
Children through five years of age will be screened for health issues from 9 to 11:30 a.m., Aug. 14 in Hillsboro.
Cognitive, motor, speech and language, and social and emotional development will be checked along with vision and hearing.The process takes about one hour. Appointments are necessary and are being accepted at 620-382-2858.
Services for Kathryn Mae Lunderman, 93, who died Friday at Salina Regional Medical Center, were to have been today at Eastmoor United Methodist Church with burial at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Wichita.
Born May 1, 1925, in Quinter to John Tillman and Cora Bell (Boitnott) Webster, she worked as a riveter on B-29s at Boeing during World War II.
Services for former Peabody-area resident Fred Mosiman III, 63, who died July 11 at Botkin Care and Rehabilitation Center in Wellington, will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Baker Funeral Home Wichita chapel.
Born Jan. 18, 1955, in Newton, to Freddie Mossiman Jr. and Ruth Mosiman, he grew up on a farm near Peabody.
IN MEMORIAM: Irvin McPheeters
IN MEMORIAM: Reuben Zerger
They make their living lying, cheating, and stealing. They are college financial aid scammers.
Anyone headed to college scrambles to find affordable ways to do so.
“I’m very scared,” she said. “It’s going to be a big change, but I’ve traveled a lot, so I think I can adjust easily.”
Sattler, a Christian-based college is situated in two floors of a business building. Dorms take up two floors of a nearby apartment building.
“I earned credits in freshman English and algebra,” she said.
She sought out extra-curricular things to enhance her education, including a Duke Talent Identification program that allows gifted students to choose various summer experiences.
He is living and working in Wichita while taking classes at the Andover campus of Butler Community College.
“It’s a little scary thinking about becoming an adult,” he said. “But at the same time, it’s exciting to explore all my options and see what I can do.”
His counselor, Ken Parry, convinced him early in high school to change his path.
“He helped me realize I am better with people than in building,” Bailey said.
A local traveling team of 14-year-olds, Battle Baseball, finished its season July 13 and 14 at the National Baseball Congress state tournament in Hayes.
Team players were from Hillsboro, Herington, Peabody, and Marion.