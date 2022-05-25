HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT
Riders in the vintage class of Sunday's Florence Grand Prix ride west near the Harvey House Museum. The Grand Prix route took cyclists through both rural and urban areas.
A traditional avenue of flags honored the dead on Memorial Day at St. John Nepomucene Cemetery in Pilsen.
Hillsboro senior Emersyn Funk, running side by side with event winner Chesney Peterson, brought home two medals at this week's state track and field meet in Wichita.
Heidi Grimmett stays with the pack at the front of the race in the 1,600-meter run. Her high school track career ended with two medals at the state track meet.
