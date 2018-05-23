HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT
Seniors no longer, new Hillsboro High School graduates celebrate with a traditional, enthusiastic tossing of their mortar boards Saturday at the close of commencement ceremonies at Wiens Stadium. Early morning threatening skies subsided to allow families and friends of the 45 graduates to comfortably look on for student speeches, recognition of academic achievements, and announcement of scholarship awardees.
A picturesque dark walnut banister lines a staircase to upstairs bedrooms at the 19th century Lincolnville home of Michelle and Matt Knepp.
A crumpled truck rests in a field northeast of K-15 and 290th Rds. after rolling over and down a steep embankment Friday. Of the six occupants in the truck, one was not injured and three had minor injuries but refused to be taken to a hospital. The remaining two occupants were taken by ambulance to Hillsboro Community Hospital.
Kelly and Kevin Krch stand in front of their automotive business four miles west of Lincolnville. Kevin, the fourth generation to live on the homestead, re-sided and repurposed a 1907 barn for use as office space and parts.
