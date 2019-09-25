HEADLINES

  • County website hit by hackers

    Marion County’s website was hacked twice in early August, possibly by two different suspects, one of whom left an obscene message on the site. “It seems like this was trivial, but we’re taking steps to prevent it from happening again,” Spencer said.

  • County, wind farm representives disagree on flood damage to roads

    Commissioners, Enel authorities question whose responsibility it is By PHYLLIS ZORN Staff writer A Friday county commission meeting to discuss road maintenance issues with Enel Green Power, the company developing Diamond Vista wind farm in the northern section of the county, and talk to Expedition Wind about future development of a wind farm in the southern portion of the county stayed civil despite a packed house.

  • 50th craft show beats weather

    A quick, but heavy, morning rain shower that sent visitors scrambling for cover didn’t dampen the enthusiasm of thousands who showed up to enjoy Hillsboro’s 50th annual Arts and Crafts Show on Saturday. Richard Stolk, who lives in the St. Louis area, made his second trip to the event on Saturday. One of the challenges one-day events face is the possibility of poor weather, he said.

  • Wind farm company blasts Novak's behavior in legal filing

    County commissioner Dianne Novak was called out for her apparent collaboration with plaintiffs in a lawsuit filed Aug. 14 against county commissioners. Wind farm developer Expedition Wind filed a motion to intervene in the case, originally filed by Peabody farmer Randy Eitzen and 72 other wind farm opponents. They claim the county’s approval of a conditional use permit for the wind farm “was unreasonable and therefore void.”

  • Kapaun Museum given icon from Bosnian chapel named in his honor

    After the civil war in Bosnia-Herzegovina, the United States 1st Infantry Division was given the task of enforcing a peace agreement signed in December 1995. Camp McGovern was one of the army camps in Bosnia, and its chapel was named after Emil Kapaun, a Catholic chaplain who was awarded a posthumous Medal of Honor for his selfless actions as a prisoner of War in North Korea. He died in the camp in May 1951.

  • Driveway accident sends two to hospital

    A passenger in a Saturday night accident was taken to St. Francis Hospital in Wichita and the driver to Hillsboro Community Hospital after the driver hit a tree in a driveway. Undersheriff David Huntley said dispatch was called at 10:26 p.m. Saturday when Eldon Kaiser, 64, Lehigh, lost control of his car and hit a tree while driving out of a driveway. The accident occurred 440 feet north of the roadway at 578 230th Rd.

  • County's struggle with transfer station funding continues

    County commissioners continue to search for ways to pay for a new transfer station or update the existing one. Commissioners initially planned to put a sales tax question on the ballot for the November election, but a blunder in the language of a bill passed by legislators forced commissioners to change their mind on putting the tax to a vote. Commissioners had asked for “up to ½% sales tax,” but learned in August the bill legislators approved was for ½% sales tax.

  • Vandalism causes $30,000 damage to buses

    Three buses parked at the Centre schools bus barn were vandalized, causing nearly $30,000 in damages, sometime between 4 p.m. Sept. 6 and 6:36 p.m. Sept. 9, according to the sheriff’s report. The damage was discovered Sept. 10 and reported to law enforcement. Superintendent Susan Beeson said catalytic converters were cut out of two of the buses’ exhaust systems, and another bus was damaged. One bus was new and had not been put into service.

  • Recreation Commission sponsors trip to zoo

    Hillsboro Recreation Commission is sponsoring a field trip to Tanganyika Wildlife Park for first- through fifth-grade students Oct. 21. Parents should plan to drop off their children at 8:30 a.m. at Hillsboro City Hall. The group will arrive at 10 a.m. for a guided tour of the zoo with lunch provided by Tanganyika.

  • National day of hunting, fishing set Saturday

    Gov. Laura Kelly has designated Saturday National Hunting and Fishing Day in Kansas. The state’s sportsmen are recognized for generating more than $32 million in license and permit fees to support conservation efforts in the state.

  • Student chefs can cook for supremacy

    Hillsboro Recreation Commission is offering young chefs the opportunity to show off their cooking skills during ‘Chopped Jr.’ Oct. 26 in the hospitality room of Hillsboro Middle School. Hillsboro Middle School teachers Anne Janzen and Tamara Cassidy will lead fifth- and sixth-grade students from 9 to 11 a.m. and seventh and eighth graders from 1 to 3 p.m. as they test their ingenuity by creating dishes with four required ingredients during friendly competition.

  • Tabor graduate studies comes home to Hillsboro

    A transition to online education in master’s programs has led Tabor College to eliminate its Wichita site for graduate studies and establish a home base in Hillsboro. Tabor opened its new location at 315 S. Lincoln with a ribbon cutting Sept. 17.

  • Fall brings prospect of fewer blue-green algae blooms

    Fishermen or boaters who have been deterred by blue-green algae at Marion County Lake can look forward to better conditions this fall, according to lake manager Isaac Hett. Blooms will recede during fall and winter months the way animals go into hibernation, and return in the spring, Hett said.

  • Antique cars on parade

    Several vehicles make an appearance every year in the Old Settlers Day parade. Here are a few to look for this week. 1930 Ford AA truck

  • Car show brings classic cars Saturday to Peabody's fall festival

    Street rod and classic car enthusiasts from many cities gathered to show off their prized cars at Affordable Street Rods’ second annual open house and car show Saturday. A large and appreciative crowd strolled the grounds to view the many cars on display.

  • Bookstore owner talks rare books

    Wichita resident Peggy Trabke doesn’t value her copy of “The Poetical Works of Edgar Allen Poe” any less after finding out its resale value would only be about $25. Its sentimental value is beyond measure. “My late mother-in-law gave it to me, and it was her mother’s,” Trabke said.

  • Planning commission meeting canceled

    Thursday’s Marion County Planning Commission meeting has been canceled because of a lack of agenda items. The next meeting will be 7 p.m. Oct. 24 at a yet-to-be determined location.

  • Sen. Wilborn honored by insurance group

    The National Association of Mutual Insurance Companies named District 35 senator Rick Wilborn one of the association’s two State Legislators of the Year. The association’s board selects legislators for the award based on their promoting and protecting competitive insurance markets.

  • Katarina Wren Steele

    Shawn Steele and Jessilynn Smith of Topeka are the parents of a new baby girl, Katarina Wren Steele. Born Sept. 3 at Stormont Vail Regional Health Center, she weighed 6 pounds, three ounces and was 19.5 inches long.

  • Bethany students can earn drone pilot licenses

    Bethany College is offering an opportunity to earn a commercial drone pilot license for this semester. Students of the Unmanned Aircraft Systems class learn about air space, charts, meteorology, load and air crew management to prepare for the FAA’s remote pilot certification exam.

  • Blood drives scheduled in Goessel, Peabody

    American Red Cross has scheduled two blood drives in Marion County in October. The first is at 6 p.m. Oct. 9 at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 213 E. Division St. in Peabody.

  • Postwar relief effort subject of fall lecture

    Visitors to Mennonite Heritage and Agricultural Museum’s upcoming fall lecture will learn about volunteers who “Seagoing Cowboys and Tractors to Poland” will be at 9:30 a.m. Oct. 5 at Alexanderwohl Mennonite Church Fellowship Hall. Attendance is free, but donations to the museum are welcome.

  • Turnovers, penalties doom Hillsboro in road loss

    Hillsboro High School’s football team got its first victory of the season in an emotional win Sept. 13, but couldn’t follow it upFriday against Haven. A few mistakes, including four penalties for 73 yards contributed to the team’s 34-21 road loss.

  • Goessel runners compete well despite heat

    Although the 93-degree weather was too warm to expect personal records, Goessel boys finished second out of the 10 teams racing Thursday at Bennington. Senior Jerah Schmidt led the Bluebirds with a sixth-place medal in a time of 18:32.20. Jacob Schrag also medaled in 13th place at 20:11.60. Elyse Boden picked up 9th place in a time of 24:08.40. Team totals are accumulated from the top five runners and since the Goessel girls only have four runners, they are not eligible for team scores.

  • Goessel netters win two, lose two

    The Bluebirds traveled to Herington for two Wheat State League matches. Goessel competed well against Little River in the first set and snuck out a 28-26 win. In the next two sets, the Redskins dominated 25-13, 25-13; giving the Bluebirds their first loss in league play.

  • Hillsboro runners place in top 10

    Hillsboro’s cross-country team continued its quest to qualify for state, placing a runner in the top 10 for both the girls’ and boys’ races during last week’s meet in Herington. Emersyn Funk was the Trojans’ top finisher, placing third in the girls’ race with a time of 22:45.3.

  • Goessel football shuts out Bombers

    For the second week in a row, the Bluebird football team kept their opponent off the scoreboard, defusing the Bombers in a 50-0 rout. With less than two minutes played in the game, Dylan Lindeman sprinted 43 yards for a score and Kale Funk carried for the extra points. Jacob Hagewood broke loose later in the first quarter from 48 yards to score and Luke Wiens scored the extra points. Goessel led 16-0 at the end of the first quarter.

