HEADLINES

  • Hundreds gather in tent city for swim meet

    “Cup your hands! Cup your hands!” “Push! Push! Kick! Kick!”

  • New trash truck to reduce manpower needs

    Hillsboro residents will soon see a more efficient trash and recycling service offered by the city’s sanitation department. The city council voted July 3 to approve specifications for a new side-load trash truck.

  • Congressman addresses trade, health care costs

    Tim Diener, quality control supervisor, presented a slide show of a history of Countryside Feed in Hillsboro before leading Congressman Roger Marshall through the plant to view bagged feed, overhead bins, and bagging equipment Friday. Regulations on the feed industry began in 1906 but exploded by two-thirds in 2011 with the Food Safety Act, Diener said. The veterinary feed directive that took effect in January 2017 restricted cattlemen in use of specific antibiotics.

  • Commissioner draw battle lines: Cut taxes or increase spending

    Battle lines as being drawn as county commissioners begin to debate whether to use a one-time reassessment windfall to cut taxes or increase spending. At stake appears to be what to do with a consultant’s report preliminarily concluding that county employees are underpaid an average of four percent.

  • US-50 to be rerouted onto US-56

    Highway traffic is about to pick up in central Marion County. For an estimated 35 days, starting around Aug. 20, through traffic going west on US-50 — the busiest road in the county, especially for semis — will officially be rerouted, with only local traffic allowed westbound between Florence and Newton.

  • Fire departments get relief funds

    County firefighters will benefit from $77,154.92 soon to be distributed by Kansas Insurance Department. The money is designated for firefighter relief funds, used to purchase accident, health, disability, and life insurance for firefighters in the event of injury or death in the line of duty.

OTHER HEADLINES

  • Suspect arrested again

    A Herington man arrested by Peabody police in June on suspicion of possession of drugs and quickly airlifted to a Wichita hospital for treatment of an overdose was arrested again on similar charges when he returned to Marion County July 4. Gregory Mancuso, 52, Herington, was arrested July 4 by sheriff’s deputies on suspicion of possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia, driving on the wrong side of the road, and driving with an invalid license.

  • County will need to reboot IT discussions

    County commissioners’ attempts to accede to growing demands from department heads for more robust computer support ran into a series of system errors Friday. Two 45-minute sessions, questionably conducted behind closed doors, yielded few answers and multiple concerns.

  • Governor hopeful a different kind of Republican

    Traversing one of the reddest of red states in one of the reddest of red trucks you’ve ever seen, Jim Barnett isn’t your typical Republican gubernatorial candidate, even though he’s been the Republican nominee once before. In an era in which politicians are chauffeured in extensively decorated buses and limousines and surrounded by bevies of aides, Barnett appears in a truck, the only sign on which is a standard Ford logo.

  • Fire fighters become mudders to rescue dog

    A fire hose usually is used to put out fires, but one day last week it was used to wash mud off two firefighters, who crawled along planks to rescue a dog stuck in a country pond. A trip the dog might have taken many times before turned disastrous the evening of July 4. Walking into a pond to get a drink, the animal found nothing but soggy ground. Like many other ponds in the area, the pond was dry because of lack of sufficient rainfall to fill it.

  • A real bell-ringer

    No need to wonder for whom the courthouse bell tolls. As of now, it tolls for no one. At 11 a.m. Sunday, the clock chime seemingly performed its swan song when it rang continuously for 20 minutes before falling silent.

  • Wichitan wins putting contest

    Rex Kraus of Wichita sank a 30-foot putt to win the 14th annual putting competition last week at Pine Edge Golf Course near Goessel. The top finisher from Marion County was Lucas Hiebert of Goessel, who placed third. The top five divided a $925 prize purse.

DEATHS

  • Herb Guhr

    Services for Hillsboro native Herbert (Herb) Guhr, 92, who died July 3 at Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice in Wichita, were Saturday at Hillsboro Mennonite Brethren Church. Born Jan. 1, 1926, to Reinhold and Anna (Wedel) Guhr, he married Doris Wiens on Oct. 5, 1948, in Hillsboro.

  • Billie Huckriede

    Services for Billie M. Huckriede, 94, who died Saturday at her home in Marion, will be scheduled later. Born Jan. 21, 1924, to Clarence and Mabel (Rosenberger) Cook in Greensburg, she married Edison Huckriede on March 28, 1943, in Ellinwood, Kansas.

  • Edmund Steiner

    Services for retired farmer Edmund Steiner, 102, who died last Thursday at Salem Home in Hillsboro, will be 10 a.m. this Thursday at St. John Nepomucene Church in Pilsen. Rosary will be recited at 9:30 a.m. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Micki Clairmont

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Irene Lenke

DOCKET

AUTOMOTIVE

  • Girls gear up to...crash

    “Hit them really hard and hope to be the last car moving” is the reason demolition derby driver Carla Hamm of Hillsboro competes. “My husband and many of his family have been involved for years. I’ve always been on the sidelines, and now it’s my turn to show them girls can do it, too,” she said.

  • Sharps into flats, Not music to your ears

    People who often drive country roads or live in rural areas know how hard such travel can be on tires. Flat tires are common and can be caused by the most unexpected things, like a brake pad in the roadway.

  • Top Tier gas includes cleaner

    \Not all gasolines are created equal, according to some local fuel sellers. The Cenex brand of gasoline contains an additive known as Top Tier.

PEOPLE

  • Civic groups to welcome new teachers

    Hillsboro Chamber of Commerce and Hillsboro Young Professionals will welcome new teachers to the Hillsboro school district at a free luncheon at noon Aug. 13 in the middle and high school cafeteria. Midway Motors is picking up cost of meals. Members are being asked to bring an item to donate to a drive to provide school supplies for students in need. Monetary donations also will be accepted.

  • Senior directors to meet

    Directors of Senior Citizens of Marion County will discuss requests for taxpayer funding when they meet at 9:30 a.m. July 20 at Burns Community Center. Also on the agenda will be discussion of who will represent the group as Sensational Sunflower nominee at the 2018 Sunflower Senior Fair.

SCHOOL/SPORTS

MORE…

