  • County wind powers Kansas State Fair

    The Kansas State Fair this week and next can thank Marion County for keeping the lights on and the speakers blaring. Enel Green Power’s Diamond Vista wind farm is generating the electricity for the fair, which will be the first state fair 100% powered by renewable energy.

  • County's schools report 10 concussions last year

    Athletes young as middle school age are vulnerable, new tracking data find By PHYLLIS ZORN Staff writer Marion sophomore Heidi Grimmett found out first-hand what it’s like to get a concussion two years ago when she dived for a loose basketball and hit her head on the gym floor.

  • Police seek public's help to raise money for drug dog

    Marion’s police department would like to add a new recruit and they are hoping the city’s residents are willing to raise money to help train it. The department sees a need for a drug dog, at a cost of $12,000. Of that amount, $9,500 is needed for purchase and training of the dog from a K-9 facility in Omaha. That price includes hotel, lodging and two weeks of training for the handler. An additional $2,500 is for training aids, kennels for the patrol car and handler’s residence, and items such as leash, harness, collar, and bowls.

  • County among worst in state for hypertension

    Hillsboro police chief Dan Kinning has been living with high blood pressure for 20 years. Much of it stems from personal stress, he said. “That’s part of what’s causing it,” he said. “Being in a high-stress field, it’s hard to maintain that.”

  • Commissioners vet company interested in providing security

    County commissioners heard Monday from a company interested in providing courthouse security services. “Why I’m here today is to offer to work with you guys,” Jeff Parker of 1st Choice Security, Salina, told commissioners.

  • Goessel students learn about cider making process

    Students at Goessel Elementary School got a firsthand look Thursday at the process of making apple cider. They couldn’t cut up the apples but they helped to pick them from trees near their school garden.

  • Darrel Krause

    Services for Lincolnville native Darrel E. Krause, 63, who died Aug. 29 at the University of Colorado Hospital, were Sept. 4 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Lakewood, Colorado. Born Jan. 31, 1956, in Marion, he was raised on the family farm by his parents, Paul and Velma Krause. He graduated from Centre High School in 1974 and obtained a degree in civil engineering from Kansas State University in 1978.

  • Ernest Dwight Unruh

    Memorial services for Ernest Dwight Unruh, 78, a resident of Salem Home, Hillsboro, who died Sunday, will be 1 p.m. Friday at Salem Home. Burial will be in Peace Valley Cemetery northwest of Durham, before the service.

  • Weather sparks seasonal allergies

    The rainy, wet weather Marion County saw in 2019 can trigger outdoor allergies for many people, bringing misery and a potential for infections. County health nurse Diedre Serene said the most common outdoor allergy triggers are mold and grass, tree, and weed pollen.

  • Could gut health be the key to good sleep?

    Chelsea Darrow, 33, of Marion, says her gut health is a barometer for restful sleep. She said she used to have trouble sleeping at night. She often experienced anxiety and depression. Sometimes, millions of thoughts went racing through her mind, keeping her awake. She didn’t feel rested the next day. For the past four-and-a-half years, she has been taking a probiotic supplement that contains numerous strains of live bacteria.

  • Conciencious objector used Army furlough to pursue relief efforts

    Some people who attended Lifelong Learning Friday in Hillsboro remembered longtime optometrist Dietrich Hoeppner, who died in 1965, but they didn’t know the details of his early life. When the United States entered World War I in 1917, all men ages 21 to 30 were required to register for the draft.

  • Dealership drive raises money to aid local schools

    Marion, Hillsboro, Goessel, and Centre schools will be given $20 for each school supporter who goes to Hillsboro Ford Saturday to test drive a new car. Terry Hagen, owner of Hillsboro Ford, said the Drive 4 Ur School program is sponsored by Ford Motor Company.

  • Big Truck Night returns Thursday

    Big Truck Night returns 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Hillsboro Elementary. The annual event, put on by Families and Communities Together, features vehicles that children and parents can see the inside of, including school buses, farm equipment, and emergency vehicles. There will also be activities, snacks, and information booths about parenting.

  • Teen to meet Sept. 18

    The TechnologyExcellence in Education Network (TEEN) will meet at 6 p.m. Sept. 18 at the USD 408 District Office at 101 North Thorp, Marion, Kansas 66861. For more information, call Lena Kleiner at (620) 877-877-0237.

  • Harvey-Marion County disability organization set to meet Monday

    The Board of Directors of the Harvey-Marion County Developmental Disability Organization will hold its regular monthly meeting 4 p.m. Monday. There will be an opportunity for a public forum at the beginning of the meeting.

  • Modified yoga class available

    Modified yoga classes sponsored by Hillsboro Recreation Commission will begin Sept. 18 in Hillsboro’s City Hall meeting rooms, and will be held every Wednesday 7:15 to 7:45 p.m. The class is geared toward beginners and those with limited mobility, with poses that use the assistance of a chair.The six-week class will be taught by Lesli Beery, and the $15.00 cost must be paid prior to the first class.

  • Hillsboro cross-country season opens strong

    The Hillsboro High School cross-country season got off to a strong start Thursday, with the Trojans opening at Lindsborg. The girls team finished second to the hosting Vikings overall while the boys finished third behind Hesston and Smoky Valley.

  • Goessel football edged out by Moundridge

    Penalties and miscues hurt both teams in Goessel’s 18-12 loss against Moundridge on Friday. The Bluebirds got inside the 10-yardline twice in the first half, only to be pushed back by a bad snap and an illegal formation. Goessel was scoreless the first half, while the Wildcats scored once in the first quarter and again with nine seconds left in the second quarter. Moundridge led 12-0 at half time, as the Bluebird defense held on extra points.

  • Damage to gym floor forces tournament to move

    Goessel’s home tournament is a staple for its volleyball team, but this year the Bluebirds will have the added challenge of playing it away from home. Goessel’s tournament, on Saturday, will be played at Sedgwick because high humidity caused damage to the Bluebirds’ gym floor.

  • Goessel volleyball opens season with losses

    Goessel volleyball faced Haven in the team’s first match of the season, but it was the seventh for Haven, and the Wildcats took advantage of the difference in experience. Haven snuck out a win in the first set, 25-22, dropped the second, 25-11, but took advantage of Bluebird errors to win the third set and match, 25-14.

  • Goessel cross-country brings home four medals

    Because of the 93-degree heat, Thursday’s high school cross-country meet in Abilene was changed to a two-mile race instead of the usual 5,000 meters. Goessel runners grabbed three medals for the boys and one medal for the girls’ team.

  • Trojans tumble in season opener

    The Hillsboro High School football team’s season got off to a sour start Friday night, against perennial pest Hesston. Despite a solid first half that left the Trojans only trailing 22-14, Hillsboro didn’t have enough depth, or steam, to hold off the Swathers.

