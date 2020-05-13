HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT
Marion toddler Mason Stith, 18 months, enjoys play time at Central Park last week after its reopening. Playground equipment had been blocked off with caution tape because of COVID-19 concerns.
Chase Gann's daughter leans out of her father's car as they drive by during Saturday's Downtown Cruise in Hillsboro. An estimated 50 motorists participated in the event, while local DJ Duane McCarty played music on a set of speakers.
A stone castle built during the Great Depression stands on an iron frame ready to move down the road to its new location.
Motorists interact with residents of Salem Home during Friday's Mother's Day parade along S. Ash St. in Hillsboro. Between 15 and 20 vehicle participated, waving and chatting with residents.
Email: | Also visit: Marion County Record and Peabody Gazette-Bulletin | © 2020 Hoch Publishing