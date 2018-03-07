HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT
While Hillsboro coach Darrel Knoll may appear perplexed by an official's call, he's actually encouraging his team's defense in the waning minutes of Saturday's substate championship game loss to Inman. For a complete game recap, please turn to page 8.
Leonard Bina, Paulette Holub, and Danny Rudolph visit before the start of the 15th annual Holy Family Parish auction Sunday in Pilsen. The event raised more than $13,000 to benefit county charities.
An antique well-drilling truck was among several old vehicles that were destroyed Thursday night when fire burned a machine shed to the ground on Mike Benda's farm northwest of Lincolnville.
A crowd of Inman defenders doesn't stop Elias Werth from driving the lane for a shot attempt in first half action of Saturday's substate championship game.
Email: | Also visit: Marion County Record and Peabody Gazette-Bulletin | © 2018 Hoch Publishing