Hillsboro's mini cheerleaders rally the crowd Friday night during the boy's basketball game against Lyons.



Vocalist and former Hillsboro resident David Vogel glistens in his jacket while serenading audience members Tuesday at Hillboro MB Church during Hillsboro Chamber of Commerce's fourth annual Winter Community Gala.



Hillsboro High School's Brekyn Ratzlaff goes up for a jump shot Friday night during the boys' basketball game against Lyons. Ratzlaff scored 13 points for the Trojans.