HEADLINES

  • Marion outsources inspection

    Immediately after voting to condemn a dilapidated house Monday evening, council members took up — for the third time —hiring a Herington employee to do property inspections for Marion two days a week. Marion contractor Brad Seacat, who had spoken to city administrator Roger Holter about the possibility of being hired for the position, came to the meeting. His words contradicted things Holter told council members.

  • Horse's death precedes 130-mph, 62-mile chase

    First she lost her horse. Then she lost her horsepower. Two days after posting on social media that her childhood horse had to be euthanized, 27-year-old veterinary assistant Kassie K. Allen led police on a 62-mile chase at speeds up to 130 mph across three counties, including Marion, in her grandmother’s gray 2021 Ford Explorer.

  • Alert clerk gets help for ailing cyclist

    An elderly Canton man who may suffer from dementia and left his house on a motorcycle was found Monday in Hillsboro after someone at Casey’s General Store notified police that a man there wasn’t behaving as expected. “The family had contacted law enforcement because he had left the residence,” Hillsboro police officer John Huebert said.

  • For rally car, it's love at 1st blight

    Tristen Hett’s 1982 Toyota Supra, which he showed Saturday and later drove in Hillsboro’s downtown cruise, might not be quite the same car Jim Croce owned when he said he’d “bought a car held together by wire and a couple of hunks of twine.” But it might be close.

OTHER NEWS

  • More spending, same tax rate likely for county

    Increased valuation, soaring sales tax receipts, and aggressive borrowing once again should allow Marion County to increase its spending of taxpayer money without increasing its property tax rate. That was the early assessment of consulting accountant Scot Loyd after he met Thursday with commissioners to go over for the first time 2023 spending requests from department heads.

  • Bonds issued, transfers debated

    Marion County will borrow $5 million without having an election on the borrowing. Commissioners signed a resolution Monday issuing the bonds for road work.

  • Dilapidated house is condemned

    Occupants of a house at 413 S. 4th St. in Marion that earlier was deemed unfit asked Monday to be allowed to fix the place up, but council members voted to go ahead with condemning the property. “You need to understand we’ve got a lot of complaints,” mayor David Mayfield said.

  • Homeowner angry about fire truck rut

    Marion police had to be summoned June 8 to the 100 block of Burbridge St. because a property owner was irate over a fire truck leaving a rut on a strip of his lawn while backing up. Police Chief Jeffrey Clinton said the fire truck was not on a call when the event took place.

  • Reservoir reopens with warning

    After a week’s closure because of blue-green algae, Marion Reservoir reopened for the weekend. Because the algae has only lessened, not cleared up, a warning remains in effect until at least Thursday, when new test results will be announced.

  • Death suit ongoing, but money for kids approved

    A lawsuit filed last year by daughters of a woman killed in a fiery crash on US-56 has been partially resolved, though a handful of issues remain to be worked out. In the crash, Nathan D. Puett, 30, Salina, was eastbound when his 2010 Dodge Grand Caravan veered across the center line and crashed head-on into a westbound 2000 Ford F-150 driven by James L. Potter, 70, of Emporia. The Ford caught fire.

  • 3 Santa Fe Trail programs planned

    The first of three free programs about Santa Fe Trail is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday at Goessel city building. Dave Kendall’s “The Road to Santa Fe” video will be shown. The video commemorates the first trading mission to Santa Fe in 1821.

  • An off day: New holiday closes only some offices

    Some offices will be closed Monday in observance of a newly designed federal holiday, Juneteenth. Banks, post offices, and district court offices will take the day off, but most other offices — including city offices and the rest of the courthouse — will remain open.

  • Commissioner to speak

    County commission chairman David Mueller will speak at a public meeting Saturday sponsored by Marion County Democrats. The meeting in Hillsboro City Hall, 118 E. Grand Ave., will begin at 10 a.m. Mueller will speak at 10:30. More information is available from Eileen Sieger at (620) 382-7091 or sesieger@gmail.com.

  • Disability board to meet

    Public comments will be welcome when directors of Harvey-Marion County Developmental Disability Organization meet at 4 p.m. Monday at 500 N. Main St., Suite 204, in Newton. Video conferencing also is available. Details are at http://harveymarioncddo.com/meetings.

DEATHS

  • Kenneth Leppke

    Services for Marion County native Kenneth Leppke, 94, who died June 7 at his home in Albuquerque, will be 11 a.m., Saturday at the Albuquerque Bible Church. Burial will be in Sunset Cemetery in Albuquerque. He was born Feb. 2, 1928, to Carl and Lizzie Litke Leppke on his family’s farm in Marion County.

  • Ken Meisinger

    Services for Kenneth “Ken” Meisinger, 80, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, who died June 7 at Dennis and Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy in Hiawatha, Iowa, were Monday at Lutheran Church of the Resurrection in Marion, Iowa. Burial will be later at Zion Lutheran Cemetery in Hillsboro

  • Orletta Wiebe

    Services for Orletta Fern Wiebe, 91, who died June 7, will be 3 p.m. June 24 at Bethel College Mennonite Church, North Newton. She was born March 25, 1931, in Hillsboro to William P. and Lillian (Bartel) Brandt. Her mother died seven days afterward and she was cared for by Henry H. and Linda (Penner) Bartel until her father married Anna Ewert.

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Kevin Jennison

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Charles Williams

DOCKET

OPINION

  • A brighter future is within our grasp

    In the darkest hours of World War II, newscaster Gabriel Heatter would begin his uplifting newscasts with a catchphrase, “There’s good news tonight.” The same optimism may be appropriate this week for the city of Marion. For the first time in two decades, it’s poised to select a city administrator who possesses the experience, education, and fresh ideas necessary to help lead the community out of economic doldrums and political rancor.

  • Drinking in what journalism is about

    Editors and publishers from across the state gathered last week for the first time in two years to share experiences and honor the best in state journalism. We were gratified to come away with literally a boxful of awards — 40 in all, including first place for overall news and writing excellence, best front page, best editorial page, design and layout excellence, and best special news section (Explore). We also won first place for best investigative, agricultural, religion, and education stories and for best automotive, furniture, hardware, and professional services ads.

  • ANOTHER DAY IN THE COUNTRY:

    Clearing the deck

  • LETTERS TO THE EDITOR:

    Fuel prices

PEOPLE

  • Young musician wins state honor

    Peabody Achievers 4-H member Alex Young is among 27 youths, ages 14 to 18, honored statewide for their 4-H projects. A nine-year member of the Achievers, he was honored for his project on performing arts. One winner is selected statewide in each of 27 project categories.

  • 102nd birthday celebrated

    County lake resident Mildred Bowers’ birthday was celebrated June 5 with a reception at Marion County Lake. Family and friends as young as age 4 months and from as far away as Virginia came for the celebration.

  • Library offers free summer movies

    Free movies will be shown at 2 p.m. each Wednesday through July 13 at Marion City Library. The library contractually cannot publicize movie names. They will include movies about:

  • Potucek to play this weekend

    Hillsboro’s Matt Potucek will play for the gold team in Saturday’s Kansas Basketball Coaches Association all-star game in Salina. A 6-foot forward, he averaged 12.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 2.8 assists in his senior season for Hillsboro High School.

  • 3 named to all-state teams

    Three graduating seniors from Marion County were honored last week by being named to all-state teams by the Kansas Softball Coaches Association. Marion infielder Jayden May was named to the Class 2-1A first team, and Marion outfielder Mickelly Soyez was named to the second team.

  • Senior centers menus

  • MEMORIES:

    15, 30, 45, 60, 75, 105, 135 years ago

SENIOR LIVING

  • It's harder putting food on seniors' tables

    In a time of soaring inflation, buying enough food has become difficult for seniors living on fixed, or anyone living on low incomes. According to the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics, energy prices were 33.8% higher in May than they were a year earlier, and food prices were up 12%, while prices of other items were up 5.9%.

  • Other help also available for seniors hit by economy

    Other sources of help are available for those struggling with rising prices. Mid-Kansas Community Action Program provides money for weatherizing homes to lower energy costs and help with rent or mortgage payments.

MORE…

Email: | Also visit: Marion County Record and Peabody Gazette-Bulletin | © 2022 Hoch Publishing

 

 

 

BACK TO TOP