BREAKING NEWS
UPDATED AFTER PRINT DEADLINE
-
Centre canceled school today and Tuesday with hope that sick students and staff would return in good health after Thanksgiving.
Those who aren’t sick likely are thankful for a bonus two days off school.
-
Below-freezing temperatures have prompted Evergy to reschedule a blackout planned for this week in Marion.
The utility has not set a new date.
-
Two Wichita residents who did not respond to a lawsuit were each ordered Nov. 2 to pay $1 million to a man injured in an April 12 wreck on US-50.
Rakesh Davis sued both Lakisha Reed, driver of a car that crashed into a tow truck a quarter of a mile from Mustang Rd., and De Quincy Sanders, owner of the car.
-
Routing superloads such as those for Sunflower Wind Farm across Kansas’ roads takes choreography.
That’s because getting oversized and overweight trucks where they need to be is a dance — a safety dance, if you will.
-
The Record asked Kansas Department of Transportation questions motorists might have about routing oversized and overweight loads.
Q: Do companies pay a fee to route oversized loads?
-
A new compilation of health statistics released this week by the state give mixed scores to Marion County.
The report, “Healthy Kansans 2030,” by Kansas Department of Health and Environment, ranks counties in five categories, best to worst, across a variety of statistics from a range of sources.
-
Marion-Florence schools don’t need to buy new uniforms just yet, but the Kansas Board of Education wants public schools to kick Native American-themed mascots to the curb within five years.
“I knew that recommendation was coming,” superintendent Lee Leiker told school board members Monday night. “Don’t panic. Don’t overreact.”
-
Marion’s best truck for battling grass fires needs a new tank, fire chief Chris Killough told city council members Monday.
Made of fiberglass, the tank is cracked and won’t hold water, he said.
-
Downstairs at St. John Nepomucene, Paulette Holub and other apron-clad altar society members displayed tables filled with kolaches, rohlicky, and houska — standard fare for a Czech community such as Pilsen.
Upstairs, Father Philip Creider set up a wholly different type of table — one for communion.
-
Marion will pay an engineering firm up to $75,000 for its work on a drainage improvement project on Elm and Locust Sts.
On Monday, the city agreed to hire EBH for engineering and construction services as part of the project.
-
A Rose Hill man’s application to create a facility to modify shipping containers a mile south of Hillsboro will be reviewed Dec. 1 by the county planning and zoning board.
Quentin Heidt wants to build a staging and operating location to modify new and recycled containers to customers’ specifications.
-
Only one company wanted to bid on fuel for Marion County recently — a sign of uneasy times.
The county will pay just 25 cents short of $30,000 for 8,000 gallons of fuel.
-
Mary Olsen’s eyes sparkled with excitement while she waited Tuesday for Peabody-Burns fourth-graders to arrive at Peabody Senior Center. She was one of seven seniors waiting to mentor a class.
Senior center member Janie Hampton had brought her grandson along to the center a few times. He started playing cards with the seniors.
-
Workers for Integrated Electrical Services Commercial and Industrial in Holdrege, Nebraska, ran into unexpected problems last week.
Crews digging holes for placement of electric poles along the east side of S. 3rd St. hit two city water mains that the city had not known were there.
-
The family of a Marion couple killed in a wreck July 17, 2021, on I-135 have reached a settlement with the driver of a car alleged to have been involved in the wreck.
Under terms of a settlement approved Nov. 2 by Judge Courtney Boehm, Andrew Cezar’s insurer, Progressive Advanced Insurance Company, will pay $23,500 for the wrongful death of Raymond Bina and $23,500 for the wrongful death of Denice Bina.
-
More than 50 Marion County veterans attended a Friday meeting at Florence’s American Legion to discuss a memorial at the county lake.
Speakers included Ida French, chairman of Marion County Veterans Memorial; Rodger Charles, Peabody librarian, who undertook a veterans memorial painting at the library; and Doug Westerhaus, former county attorney who now lives in Overland Park.
Among those attending were the American Legion’s department commander Jeremy Ehart, and his wife, Kristy, who were traveling from Leavenworth and Area vice commander Mike Jury.
After a reading of the poem, “In Flanders Fields,” she talked about how the memorial had been proposed by a group of veterans, not by the Veterans of Foreign Wars or the American Legion.
Westerhaus read a speech that his father, Pat, gave for a Memorial Day event in 1947. The speech addressed sacrifices made by soldiers and the importance of remembering those who served.
-
The Natural Resources Conservation Service is inviting public comment on a plan to create a small lake in East Branch township to help reduce flooding on Doyle Creek.
A draft document is available for download at https://www.nrcs.usda.gov/ks/doyle-creek-watershed-site-11
-
Burials, finances, and problems, suggestions, or concerns from the public will be discussed when Prairie Lawn Cemetery’s board meets at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Peabody City Building’s council room.
-
Public comment will be invited when directors of Harvey-Marion County Developmental Disability Organization meet at 4 p.m. Monday in Suite 204 at 500 N. Main St., Newton
-
A new recreational district for Marion-Florence should offer programming that appeals to older residents, not just youth.
That’s the message Florence Mayor Bob Gale stressed to superintendent Lee Leiker and school board members Monday.
-
Marion County signed off Monday on another five-year agreement with Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks to allow public fishing access at the county lake.
The state will pay the county $25,177 over the five years as part of its community fisheries assistance program. The county can’t charge fees to people fishing from the lake’s shoreline or a boats.
-
Four years after he bought his dream car and began process of making it roadworthy again, Hillsboro fire chief Ben Steketee is burning up the road in his 1972 Buick Riviera.
Steketee always has loved that year’s Riviera.
-
People get pretty crafty about personalized license plates.
Kansas doesn’t allow swear words or crude innuendos on vanity plates. Owners of cars and trucks get seven characters in which to communicate cryptically about a hobby, favorite sports team, profession, or family member.
-
Services for Judith (Judy) Arlene Hein, 81, who died Nov. 1 at St. Luke Hospital in Marion, will be 10 a.m. Saturday at St. John the Evangelist’s Catholic Church in El Dorado.
Rosary will be at 10 a.m. followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m.
-
Services for Christina Lynn (Moody) Radtke, 68, who died Nov. 8 at St. Luke Living Center after a three-year battle with cancer, were Saturday at Marion Christian Church. Burial was at Elmdale Cemetery.
Born Feb. 14, 1954, to Martie and Virgie (Orram) Moody in Newton, she moved with her family from Moundridge to Florence in 1965 and then in 1967 to their family farm east of Marion.
-
IN MEMORIAM: Anita Westerhaus
-
The party’s over. It’s time to call it a day. For Republicans, both nationally and locally, that means waking up and smelling the timber of their rotting platform before “Old” becomes more descriptive than “Grand” in their party’s monicker and the party collapses onto a heap of its predecessors, like the Federalists and the Whigs, from whom the Republicans sprang.
Donald Trump simply cannot become the party’s standard-bearer a third time. He barely succeeded once, when the country didn’t trust Hillary Rodham Clinton and appeared to be in a mood to shake things up, regardless of consequences. He then lost by a wider margin — yes, lost — to a hardly inspiring, still not well-liked alternative, Joe Biden, and, like a spoiled brat, tried every tactic — above board and below — to undermine the legitimacy of the election. Even Richard Nixon — who despite protestations later proved to be a crook — refused to do that in 1960, when a stronger case could be made that the election had been stolen.
-
ANOTHER DAY IN THE COUNTRY: Those rescue dogs
-
FRESH PERSPECTIVE: Allow yourself to be mesmerized
-
CORRECTION: Corrections and clarifications
-
Shoeboxes filled with toys, hygiene items, school items, and even personal notes and photos to be delivered to needy children around the world will be collected through Monday at Parkview Mennonite Brethren Church in Hillsboro.
Boxes will be accepted from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. through Friday, 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sunday, and 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. Monday.
-
Dan Ferguson, pastor of Eastmoor United Methodist Church in 2014 and 2015, has written a book he hopes will comfort people who have lost dogs.
“Doggy Heaven: Lessons Peaches Teaches” was written after Ferguson and his wife moved to a new home after losing their two beloved family dogs. No more dogs, he and his wife agreed.
-
Peabody’s annual Come Home for Christmas will begin with a parade at 4 p.m. Dec. 3.
Entries are being accepted by Traci Woodruff at (316) 217-1230. There are no entry fees or rules, but a $200 prize will go to the winning entry.
-
A second set of five free at-home COVID-19 tests is available to order.
People who earlier ordered tests may order more at AccessCovidTests.org. The kits will be delivered.
-
MEMORIES: 15,
30,
45,
60,
75,
105,
135 years ago
-
Marion High School’s community service day and FFA tailgate meal raised money this fall to brighten holidays for people less fortunate.
Every seminar class decides its community service project. senior Mitch Norris said. His class chose a car wash.
-
More than a dozen veterans were among the crowd that gathered Friday in Centre gymnasium for an annual Veterans Day program.
Each veteran was recognized, giving his or her name and area of service. Nine served in the Army, three in the Air Force, and two in the Navy. Each received a bag of candy and a star-shaped balloon in red, white, or blue.
-
Hillsboro mayor Lou Thurston proclaimed Tuesday “Trojan Girls Volleyball State Champion Day,” recognizing a first-place state win.
Players were Kori Arnold, Anslee Brewer, Keeley Brewer, D’Myia Cox, Talia Jost, Kirsten Kluver, Makenna Reed, Kingzley Ratzlaff, Savannah Shahan, Ella Suderman, and Lauryn Vogt, and Zaylee Werth. Bailee Gawith was manager.
-
Marion High School’s boys cross-country team received official props Monday for its third-place finish in state competition.
Mayor David Mayfield read a proclamation praising the team’s “hard work, dedication, sportsmanship, talent, and exceptional team chemistry.”
-
Hillsboro High School accounted for seven of 89 slots on Central Kansas League all-league football teams released this week.
Senior wide receiver Nicholas Smith was the Trojans’ sole first-team winner. He also was named to the second team as a defensive back.