Centre graduate Carlye Deines hugs her mom after giving her a rose Sunday during commencement.



Fifth grade students use plastic gongs to move a soccer ball through an obstacle course during field day events Thursday at Marion Elementary School. They are, from left, Jace Helmer, Mevaeh Jones, Landon Hendricks, and Carlynn Johnson.



Water flows from a spring on the Mel Flaming farm northwest of Peabody. Mel and Marilyn named their farm Spring Creek after a spring that flows out of their backyard into Spring Creek. Spring Creek was a stop Saturday on a natural springs tour sponsored by Flint Hills Counterpoint of rural Peabody. The bus tour that began in Marion's Central Park and included visits to Summervill Spring, Crystal Spring, Allison Spring, and Spring Creek.