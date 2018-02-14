HEADLINES

  • More Tabor athletes in drug bust

    Two months after three people associated with Tabor College athletics were arrested on multiple drug charges, two more were arrested this past week. Sheriff’s deputies on Thursday pulled over a suspicious vehicle near 200th and Limestone Rd. at Marion Reservoir.

  • District considers all-day preschool

    Hillsboro may start all-day classes for 4-year-olds in the fall — if the right teacher can be found. School board members at gave superintendent Max Heinrichs permission Monday to begin searching for a qualified early education teacher for all-day preschool for 4-year-olds.

  • Democracy knows no age limit

    Democracy of the teens, by the teens, and for the teens was on display Tuesday as seniors from Hillsboro, Marion, Goessel, Peabody-Burns and Centre attended a forum at Hillsboro High School with four Kansas teenagers running for governor. “It’s really exciting,” 17-year-old Ashley Brazil of Hillsboro said. “It’s a way for a small town to get attention. I never expected this. It’s crazy.”

  • County might trash idea of building a transfer station

    If county commissioners were back to the drawing board on a transfer station last week, they are even further back after Monday’s meeting. Jack Chappelle with Engineering Solutions and Design told commissioners it would be more expensive for the county to build a transfer station and continue to haul solid waste elsewhere than it would to have cities and rural residents arrange their own hauling.

  • Flu packing a punch in county

    County residents are far from immune as the worst flu season in nine years sweeps across the state. Roger Schroeder, marketing director for St. Luke Hospital, said that every day the hospital has tested for influenza this month, at least one test has come back positive.

  • Newspaper named best in state

    With a record 40 awards, Marion County Record on Saturday won Kansas Press Association’s sweepstakes honors in both news and advertising as the best newspaper in the state in its circulation class. Many of the winning entries also were published, along with news of those local communities, in the Record’s sister newspapers, the Hillsboro Star-Journal and Peabody Gazette-Bulletin.

OTHER NEWS

  • Another Monday, another argument over lake

    Another Monday meeting, another disagreement over the county lake. Lake resident Dick Fanter brought county commissioners a plan to patch the lake’s heated fishing dock.

  • Mentalist to headline Winter Gala

    The second annual Winter Community Gala to be held Feb. 26 at Hillsboro MB Church fellowship hall will be headlined by Wichita-based entertainer Curtis Waltermire, better known as Curtis the Mentalist. Waltermire has been entertaining audiences for 30 years, and can be seen on PBS’ program “Street Rodding American Style”, in which he drives a restored a 1963 Chevy II Nova while blindfolded.

  • Tabor College hires offensive coordinator

    Steve Heimann, an offensive analyst and wide receivers coach at Coastal Carolina University in the Sun Belt Conference, will join Tabor College’s football staff as offensive coordinator. Heimann, previously head coach of the Omaha Beef of the Champions Professional Indoor Football League, will replace Tabor graduate Billy Hickman, who left last month for a similar position at Luther College in Iowa.

DEATHS

  • Ann Bartel

    Services for Ann Bartel, 91, who died Saturday at Hillsboro Community Hospital, will be 11 a.m. Friday at First Mennonite Church, Hillsboro. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Jost Funeral Home. Burial at Durham Park Cemetery will be an hour before the service.

  • Forrest Kelsey

    Funeral services for Forrest L. Kelsey, 89, who died Friday at his home, will be at 1:30 p.m. Friday at Marion Christian Church. Inurnment with military rites will follow at Marion Cemetery.

  • Pearl Koch

    Services for Pearl Koch, 95, who died Friday at Parkside Homes in Hillsboro, will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Durham Baptist Church. Interment will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Lewis Cemetery, Ramona. Visitation will be 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at Jost Funeral Home, Hillsboro.

  • Ed McGinness

    Services for retired farmer Edward W. McGinness, 95, who died Tuesday at St. Luke Living Center, were Friday at Aulne United Methodist Church. Burial was at Prairie Lawn Cemetery, Peabody. Born Aug. 11, 1922, in Aulne to William E. and Nancy (Larsen) McGinness, he married Ruth (Klein) McGinness on Aug. 29, 1948, in Marion, farmed in the Marion and Aulne areas, and worked at the county Agricultural Conservation and Stabilization Service office.

  • Aldene Martens

    Services for Aldene Martens, 88, who died Feb. 6 at Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice in Wichita, were Friday. Born Oct. 22, 1929, at Lehigh to Gustav and Caroline (Meljo) Matz, she married Alvin Martens on April 28, 1951, in Hillsboro. He died in 2003. Her sister, Vivian McCleave, died in 2010.

  • Dayle Unruh

    Services for Dayle Unruh, 92, who died Monday at Kansas Heart Hospital in Wichita, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at First Mennonite Church, Hillsboro. She was born Oct. 18, 1925, to Dan and Emma (Schroeder) Klassen in Hillsboro. She and Ennis Unruh were married Nov. 3, 1946, in Hillsboro.

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Peggy Franta

DOCKET

FARM

  • Conservation is in the blood for Carlsons

    Soil conservation is a three-generation tradition for Ronnie Carlson’s family. Ronnie and Susan Carlson, Lincolnville, were selected to receive the 2017 Conservation Continuation award from Marion County Conservation District. The award is for the work they did on their ground in 1996 and ongoing soil conservation work the family does, not only on their own land, but on other land as well.

PEOPLE

  • A Valentine's Day story: One last love note

    For Mick and Noreen Weems, Valentine’s Day of 1958 was a perfect day for a wedding that would remain an evolving love story for almost 60 years. Open-heart surgery claimed Mick’s life in December 2017, making the holiday bittersweet for Noreen this year as she reminisces about her sweetheart and fond memories, while bringing life to new traditions and incorporating part of old ones that were such a special piece in her life for nearly six decades.

  • Student to present research at Capitol

    Junior Jakob Hanschu of Hillsboro will be among 40 college students presenting undergraduate research today at the Capitol rotunda in Topeka. Hanschu, a junior in anthropology and geography at Kansas State University, will present his project, “Quantifying the Qualitative: Locating Burial Mounds in North-Central Kansas.”

  • NORTHWEST OF DURHAM:

    Baptist women sponsor a valentine banquet

  • SENIOR CENTER:

    Menu

SPORTS AND SCHOOL

  • Trojans split at Kingman

    A chance to create a three-way jam along with Hesston atop the CKL was within the Trojan boys basketball team’s grasp Tuesday night, hosting unbeaten Halstead. But it wasn’t to be.

  • Long-range shooting, 2nd half rally give a pair to Goessel

    The Bluebird girls used a fast start and 22 points from Eden Hiebert Tuesday night to route the visiting Little River Redskins, 62-28. Goessel was firmly in control by halftime with a 27-14 lead and prevented the Redskins from ever posing a threat.

  • Bachman captures CKL title

    All season long Hillsboro freshman wrestler Jordan Bachman has remained a consistent force to be reckoned with, going 26-7 overall. With a pair of first place finishes throughout the year, Bachman’s been one of the Trojans’ biggest threats, along with the injured Mackenzie Bartel and Andre Patton.

  • MENUS:

    Goessel and Hillsboro menus

UPCOMING

  • Lifelong learning to hold meeting

    They’ve been together for a long time, but the time is coming soon when the six lettermen on the Centre boys basketball team will face the end of the line. They hope to end their high school careers with a trip to the state tournament. They got together recently to reminisce about their past, talk about the present, and look to the future.

  • TEEN to meet

    Technology Excellence in Education Network will conduct its regular monthly meeting at 6 p.m. Feb. 21 at the Marion school district offices at 101 N. Thorp St.

  • Pancake feed planned

    A community pancake and sausage feed from 6 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Hillsboro Senior Center will benefit Hillsboro’s FFA chapter and kick off National FFA Week.

  • Evening of jazz planned at Tabor

    Tabor College student and faculty musicians will present a free evening of jazz at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the atrium of new Shari Flaming Center for the Arts. In addition to a cabaret of Broadway, jazz, and musical-theater songs, the evening will feature Tabor FX, a student-led a cappella choir.

  • Storm preparedness program planned

    A storm preparedness program featuring the warning coordinator from the National Weather Service’s Wichita office is planned for 6:30 p.m. Feb. 21 at Hillsboro Middle School auditorium. The free, public program will include weather safety and identification tips, a multimedia presentation, and a question-and-answer period.

  • Calendar of events

MORE…

