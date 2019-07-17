HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



Volunteers lay bricks in place Monday, surfacing the redone E. Grand Ave. with the street's original bricks. Volunteers lay bricks in place Monday, surfacing the redone E. Grand Ave. with the street's original bricks.



Employees from NexTech Wireless make walking tacos for visitors during Thursday's farmers market at Memorial Park. A goodwill donation was accepted, with funds benefiting the Cox family. Employees from NexTech Wireless make walking tacos for visitors during Thursday's farmers market at Memorial Park. A goodwill donation was accepted, with funds benefiting the Cox family.



Employees of subcontractor Strong Form are doing concrete work at the new grain bin being built on Kanza Rd. east of Hillsboro for Cooperative Grain and Supply. Manager Jerry Fenske said the 504-foot by 135-foot building would have a capacity of up to 2 million bushels. Employees of subcontractor Strong Form are doing concrete work at the new grain bin being built on Kanza Rd. east of Hillsboro for Cooperative Grain and Supply. Manager Jerry Fenske said the 504-foot by 135-foot building would have a capacity of up to 2 million bushels.