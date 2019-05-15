BREAKING NEWS
UPDATED AFTER PRINT DEADLINE
-
Last week’s blue-green algae watch for Marion County Lake was increased to a warning Thursday after tests indicated water might not be safe for humans, pets, or livestock to drink.
Although the lake remains open, Kansas Department of Health and Environment is urging visitors to avoid contact with lake water, especially in areas where algae blooms are present.
-
Last Wednesday, most low-lying areas in Marion County were overflowing with heavy rains that fell the night before and two days earlier.
Acting road and bridge superintendent Tom Holub said flooded roads caused four vehicles to become stranded by 4 p.m. Wednesday.
-
It’s too soon to know whether Marion County, one of 20 counties included in a state emergency disaster declaration because of severe storms and flooding, will qualify for a federal disaster declaration.
A federal disaster declaration would provide partial funding to rebuild roads, bridges, and infrastructure.
-
County commissioner opposed to wind farm has turbine on her property
By PHYLLIS ZORN
Staff writer
Although a proposal to build a wind farm in the southern portion of the county has drawn strong opposition since August, not everyone stands against its construction.
-
A frequent contention among opponents of a proposed wind farm in the southern portion of the county is that wind turbines are noisy.
The website consumer.healthday.com reports on a 2018 Canadian government study of wind turbine noise.
-
Jorge Hanschu’s passion the mountains passion for the outdoors will take him to Utah this fall.
There, he will attend Southern Utah University and major in outdoor recreation and biology with the goal of becoming a hunting guide.
-
Hillsboro native and Kansas State University senior Jakob Hanschu received the 2019-2020 Fulbright scholarship to study critical theory and politics at the University of Nottingham in the United Kingdom.
Hanschu studied geography and anthropology at Kansas State, receiving the Huber Self Geography Scholarship and Patricia J. O’Brien Scholarship in Archaeology.
-
Water levels at Marion Reservoir came within 1¾ feet of the July 1993 water line record of 1,358.87.
The water line crossed 1,357.1 feet Friday afternoon, before cresting at 1,357.17 feet Sunday afternoon, the third highest in history.
-
Sylvia Abrahams
Sylvia Abrahams, 90, died May 7 at Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice in Wichita.The funeral service will be 2 p.m. Friday at First Mennonite Church in Hillsboro.
-
Carol Elaine Wiebe, 83, died May 7 at Parkside Homes in Hillsboro. Services were Saturday at Hillsboro Mennonite Brethren Church.
She was born Feb. 7, 1936, in Russell to Harold and Evelyn Barb. She married Harold J. Wiebe March 29, 1957, in Ellsworth.
-
IN MEMORIAM: Stan Freeland
-
IN MEMORIAM: Karen Kline
-
IN MEMORIAM: Opal Eileen Myers (Chambers)
-
The idea of shunning red meat was intolerable to Don Vinduska, 78, who had been raised a country boy on good home cooking.
A tick bite made his lifestyle change a matter of life and death.
-
The Lone Star tick takes its name from the white spot on the adult female’s back.
The tick has spread from the eastern and southern portions of the United States into eastern Kansas. It continues to spread westward across the state.
-
Hilltop Manor residents will soon be harvesting their own fresh produce from two 4’ by 8’ raised garden beds in an effort to provide them with access to healthier food.
The creation of the garden was a cooperative effort of the Extension Office, which applied for a $500 grant; Kansas Nutrition Council, which provided the mini-grant; and the United Methodist Men from Eastmoor UMC in Marion, who built the raised beds.
-
Sleep is critical to health, so being able to stay in county for sleep studies is important, Hillsboro physician Michael Reeh said.
Thanks to St. Luke Hospital’s work with Rural Sleep Solutions, he says he rarely sends patients to Salina or Wichita for sleep studies.
-
Pam Byer works with Circles of Marion County to fight poverty by fostering leaders within its own group.
One such leader is Kendra Henry, head cook at Hillsboro Senior Center, who has been paired with Byer for four years.
-
Hillsboro 2016 graduate Reece Burns won a robotics competition as a member of the Kansas State University Mercury Remote Rover Squad.
He and teammates were named champions at an international competition April 26 and 27. They also took first for the video portion of the competition.
-
This marks the third year the Marion County Democrats organization has awarded scholarships to two high school seniors in the county.
All graduating seniors from the five high schools are invited to apply. Applicants write essays on two of the tenets from the platform of the Kansas Democratic Party.
-
Marion County Seniors will hold its monthly meeting 10 a.m. Friday at the Marion Senior Center. Reservations are due to Janet Bryant at (620) 382-2942 by Wednesday, and anyone in need of transportation should contact the Department of Aging at (620) 382-3580 by Thursday.
-
County Democrats will meet 10 a.m. Saturday at the Florence Masonic Lodge. All Marion County Democrats are invited to attend.
-
Hillsboro Public Library is exhibiting the work of local artists through the month of May.
Pencil, oil, and watercolor art from Billie Kueser, Teresa Rammers, Jeanie Funk, Doris Maltbie, Joan Heinrichs, and Letty Enns are included in the exhibit.
-
Marion County Planning Commission and Board of Zoning Appeals will meet at 7 p.m. May 29 at the Planning and Zoning office, 201 S. 3rd St. in Marion to consider an application filed by Matthew Meyerhoff requesting a special yard exception in the Marion Lake Lot residential district at 60 Lakeshore Drive.
The commission will also meet at 7 p.m. June 3 in Marion Community Center Ballroom, 203 N. 3rd St. to consider an application for a Wind Energy Conversion System Conditional Use Permit filed by Expedition Wind.
-
CALENDAR: Calendar of events
-
Trojan golf coach Scott O’Hare had a hunch that with his team’s recent performance, they had a chance to qualify for the state meet with a solid showing at Monday’s regionals.
Hillsboro’s golfers have improved each meet, taking their strokes down little by little.
-
Stephany Meyer shared valedictorian honors at Goessel High School with friends Madison Smith and Julianna Schrag. Their friendship fostered a friendly rivalry that motivated all three young women to achieve academically, Meyer said.
“There was definitely an extra level of competition,” she said. “We all wanted to be better than the other ones, in a friendly way.”
-
Jerah Schmidt, a junior at Goessel High School, set the Wheat State League record in the 1600-meter run Friday in Goessel.
This was only the third time this season that Schmidt had run the distance. Schmidt circled the track four times for a time of 4:53.07, just .27 seconds faster than Canton Galva’s Christian Darrah.
-
Goessel High School’s golf team finished fourth at the 2A regional tournament Monday in Marion.
Dylan Lindeman placed fourth individually, earning a spot at Monday’s state meet in Hesston, but he will be the only representative for the Bluebirds.
-
Jackie Volbrecht shared her dream that all children in Marion County would have the supplies they need to succeed in their education.
Her “Back to School with Backpacks” effort launched last year.