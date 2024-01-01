HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT
A bald eagle sits on the top branch of a tree early Tuesday morning, surveying his surroundings before flying off near 90th and Clover Rds.
Construction workers put in concrete footings for a building south of Marion's stadium.
A car stopped in the middle of the road didn't faze a herd of cattle as they followed the moving hay bale on the bed of a truck on the road near Timber and 140th Rds.
Brooklynn Whiteside misses a layup, gets her own rebound, and makes her second attempt, giving Peabody its first points of the game Friday.
