Addie Gayle, 5, plays hide and seek Tuesday at Marion's Central Park as she is chased by other children enjoying the end of the school year.
Marion firefighters make sure a car fire that destroyed an SUV Thursday is completely out.
William Benda points out the headstones of the Bina family, who are relatives of his. Benda poured a new concrete base for a monument that was crumbling.
Hillsboro High graduate Teegan Werth hugs best friend Sienna Kaufman after graduation ceremonies Saturday at Shari Fleming Center for the Arts on Tabor College campus.
