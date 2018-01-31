HEADLINES

  • Multiple people injured in Hillsboro accident

    Four people injured in an accident at a Hillsboro intersection Tuesday evening were taken to area hospitals. “We have a two-car accident with a Volkswagen wrapped around a tree at the corner of Date and Grand,” a dispatcher reported as Hillsboro and Marion ambulances and Hillsboro firefighters raced to the scene.

  • Firemen helping their own

    It’s not easy to let others help you when you’re used to being the one people call on for help, but that’s the situation where Hillsboro resident Randy Welch finds himself. The 30-year truck driver and 8-year Hillsboro Fire Department veteran suffered a stroke last month while making a delivery in Woodburn, Oregon, and will never drive a truck again because of CDL requirements. Meanwhile, he waits for approval of his disability application to come through.

  • Cardie Oil sells off fuel and propane lines

    Customers who counted on Cardie Oil for fuel and propane will be working with a new dealer, but familiar faces, after a Missouri-based company recently bought those portions of the business. Cardie Oil president Craig Settle said the sale of the company’s refined fuel and propane operations to MFA Oil, a farmer-based cooperative based in Columbia, Missouri, should result in improved service to customers.

  • Dance-like grace in a place of waste

    Few would expect to see poetry in motion in the midst of heaping piles of smelly trash unless they’ve watched Joe Vinduska handle a skid loader on the tipping floor of the county transfer station in Marion. Tipping floor is waste management lingo for “dump your trash here so we can push it around.”

  • EMS students study to save lives

    It was cheers and jeers Friday evening when emergency medical technician students took an electronic quiz with questions and answers displayed on a screen at the front of the room. Kevin Shields, Adam Makovec, Bryce Naerebout, Kaycee Chermak, Evan Slater, and Brandy Hanson had seconds to answer multiple-choice questions on the screen by choosing the color-matched answer on their computer screen.

  • County floats ideas on lake

    County commissioners, before looking over applications for park and lake superintendent Thursday, discussed changing the job description. Items they decided to review include whether the superintendent will have authority to arrest someone as the current job description reads, whether a bait shop and concession stand should be operated, additional bookkeeping requirement, sales tax reporting, and long-term hours of operation.

OTHER NEWS

  • Housesitting nothing new for Hillsboro couple

    Retired pastor Loyal Martin and his wife, Rosella, have a history of taking care of other people’s households while they go on vacation. They babysat three Armenian cats in Washington, District of Columbia for a month, occupied a house in North Carolina, and oversaw kids in Fresno, California while their parents were away.

  • Victim service award nominations open

    Individuals, organizations, and agencies who provide services to crime victims are eligible to be nominated for five awards through the attorney general’s victim services division. Nominations are open in the following award categories:

DEATHS

  • Jeaneen Brose

    Retired marketing manager Jeaneen Lee Brose, 84, died Jan. 15, 2018, in Colorado Springs. Born July 8, 1933, to John and Ruth (O’Brien) Brose in Peabody, the family moved back to Marion the next year. She attended Bown-Corby School and graduated from Marion High School in 1951. After attending Kansas State Teachers College in Emporia, she moved to Wichita, where she was employed by Southwestern Bell. She transferred to Mountain Bell in Colorado Springs in 1981, and retired as a marketing manager for U.S. West in 1988.

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Thomas "T.C." Ensey

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Donna Snelling

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Glenn Yoder

DOCKET

  • Home decorating trends and fads; from designer lamps to raccoons

    Some homeowners enjoy decorating with deep colors and different patterns. And then, there are the wild ones, or better wildlife ones, that go for the unusual, such as a raccoon eating crackerjacks or the head and neck of a giraffe to mount on the wall. Some have trophy rooms to show off game they have hunted themselves, while others may be looking for a novelty piece that can be purchased directly for decoration purposes.

OPINION

  • Ag-ceptional!

    While National FFA Week is coming up, there’s no reason to wait to celebrate yet another set of feathers in the cap of county agriculture. Word comes to us this week that three of our high school ag teachers — Mark Meyer of Marion, Sonya Roberts of Hillsboro, and Laura Klenda of Centre — were honored by their peers Saturday at the Kansas Association of Agricultural Educators symposium in Lawrence.

  • ANOTHER DAY IN THE COUNTRY:

    Trained to flow

  • LETTERS TO THE EDITOR:

    County pay

PEOPLE

SPORTS AND SCHOOL

  • Trojans nab two over Braves

    Appearing in their first games in over a week, the Trojan basketball teams were able to shake off the rust Tuesday night to sweep the visiting Council Grove Braves. In girls’ action, the Trojans took advantage of 30 Brave turnovers and a combined 31 points from the duo of Sienna Kaufman and Teegan Werth to topple the third-ranked Braves, 49-44.

  • FFA alums to serve hoops meal

    Hillsboro High hoops fans rooting on the Trojans at Friday’s home game against Pratt will have an opportunity to show support for the school’s FFA chapter and satisfy their appetites by taking advantage of Hillsboro FFA Alumni’s Meal Deal. Sloppy Joes, beans, chips, drinks, and ice cream from Kansas State University’s Call Hall dairy program will be served beginning at 5 p.m., continuing until food runs out.

  • Trojan grapplers compete at Hoisington

    Even after the Trojan wrestling team finished ninth out of 10 teams Friday at the ferocious Hoisington Cardinal Classic, coach Scott O’Hare had reason to be glad. He believes the Trojans are heading in the right direction.

  • Goessel girls take third at Berean tourney

    Shaking off a tough loss to Halstead, the Goessel girls rebounded Saturday with a grind-it-out 43-41 win against Wichita Trinity to capture third place in a tournament at Berean Academy. After trailing 18-10 at the end of the first quarter, the Bluebirds chipped away at the deficit. Goessel trailed 24-20 at half-time and still trailed 36-34 at the end of three periods.

  • Centre, Hillsboro, Marion ag teachers win awards

    Not one, not two, but three ag teachers from the county won awards at the Kansas Association of Agricultural Educators Conference in Topeka last week. Centre’s Laura Klenda was awarded “Kansas-Association of Career and Technical Education Young Teacher of the Year”; Hillsboro’s Sonya Roberts was awarded “K-ACTE Teacher in Community Service”; and Marion’s Mark Meyer was awarded “Agriscience Teacher of the Year” and “K-ACTE Teacher of the Year.”

  • Tabor piano recital to feature Chopin

    Piano nocturnes by composer Frédéric Chopin will be featured in a Tabor College faculty recital at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Richert Auditorium at the Shari Flaming Center for the Arts. Professor and director of keyboard studies Sheila Litke will play Chopin’s nocturnes, which are romantic character pieces for piano that have a relaxed or melancholy sound.

  • College Degrees and Honors

  • Kids' music sessions open for enrollment

    Children from birth to 3 years old and their parents are invited to participate in a Music and Movement event at Goessel City Community Room on Fridays in February. Two sessions each on Feb. 2, 9, 16, and 23 will start at 9 and 9:50 a.m.

  • MENUS:

    Goessel and Hillsboro menus

UPCOMING

© 2018 Hoch Publishing

 

