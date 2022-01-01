HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



Two rings have endured the test of time for this rural Marion farm couple, still together after 70 years.



After days of practicing cheerleading fundamentals with Marion High School cheerleaders, more than 100 Marion Elementary School students participating in Marion Mini Cheer Clinic got to perform for their parents, grandparents, and siblings as well as sports fans Friday at halftime of the Marion boys' basketball game.



Members of the Marion High School Parents Advisory Council served chili, creamy potato soup, chicken enchilada soup, and cinnamon rolls during the junior varsity and girls games Friday at Marion Sports and Aquatics center. Money went to this year's after prom party. Tables were swarmed at halftime, and the chili was completely gone by 7 p.m. Parents packed up extra cinnamon rolls to sell afterwards. Members of the Marion High School Parents Advisory Council served chili, creamy potato soup, chicken enchilada soup, and cinnamon rolls during the junior varsity and girls games Friday at Marion Sports and Aquatics center. Money went to this year's after prom party. Tables were swarmed at halftime, and the chili was completely gone by 7 p.m. Parents packed up extra cinnamon rolls to sell afterwards.