HEADLINES

  • Feedlot cattle struggling through muck

    Before you see the muck at Mike Beneke’s feedlot, you can smell it. A stench, putrid and stagnant, hangs oppressively in the hot air as clustered cattle bawl.

  • Ex-deputy questions sheriff's leadership

    Internal issues are causing problems for the sheriff’s office, according to a deputy who was encouraged to resign. But Sheriff Rob Craft has declined to comment on the allegations, saying only that the former deputy “didn’t work out.”

  • Hillsboro getting 2nd batch of artificial turf

    After a decade of football and soccer games, Joel H. Wiens Stadium in Hillsboro is getting a new field. Removal of old artificial turf field started May 28, but planning started years prior, said Robert Rempel, athletic director at Hillsboro High School.

  • Fisherman spends last hours at pond

    Salem Home resident Tom Schrag was known for his love of fishing, and he spent his final hours at the pond Saturday. “Just getting out and sitting there with a pole was good enough for him, let alone catching something,” brother Timothy Schrag said.

  • Solar panels coming to Hillsboro

    A new solar agreement with the Kansas Power Pool will be an important step for the Hillsboro’s future, councilman Jonah Gehring said Tuesday. “It opens the door to understanding, training, and development in the future,” he said.

  • Floodwater victim provides money for boat

    A man and woman who were rescued two hours after escaping a flooded vehicle trapped on Falcon Rd. near 170th Rd. have given $2,000 to Hillsboro emergency workers to purchase an inflatable boat. “This is to make sure this doesn’t happen to somebody else,” Harold Stultz Sr. said, as he handed a check to Hillsboro Fire Chief Ben Steketee.

OTHER NEWS

  • Secrecy cloud lifts as county hires engineer

    It took seven executive sessions spanning three commission meetings over six days, but Marion County now has a signed employment contract with its new engineer, Brice Goebel, who previously worked for the state transportation department in Marion. After 1 hour 37 minutes of negotiating his contract — all behind closed doors, among themselves, with legal counsel, and with Goebel himself — what emerged Monday was a document saying Goebel will be an “at-will” employee, able to quit or be fired from his $80,000-a-year position at any time without reason.

  • 60-mile pilgrimage ends at packed service

    The cool shade of a grove of trees outside Father Emil Kapaun’s home church lit up with unbridled enthusiasm Sunday as a group of young cousins explained their love for this past weekend’s annual 60-mile walk to the church. “It’s probably one of the most difficult and challenging things you’ll ever do,” pilgrim Katie Stuhlsatz of Garden Plain said. “Coming up the hill and into Pilsen each year, it’s always the same. And it’s the greatest feeling ever.”

  • Wheeler vs. Mayfield for Marion mayor

    After Mayor Todd Heitschmidt declined to file for reelection, councilman John Wheeler will face former city administrator David Mayfield to replace him. Noon Monday was deadline for filing for the Nov. 5 election. Longtime councilman Gerald Kline, newcomer Jacob Harper (who had to register as a voter before he could file), and former planning and zoning board member Ruth Herbel have filed for city council.

  • Hold off on flood repairs, disaster chief says

    Don’t repair flooding damage too quickly. Or, if you have to, at least document it first with photographs. That’s the advice of county emergency management director Randy Frank, who notes that current disaster declarations are open-ended and additional flooding remains likely.

  • Wind farm decision delayed

    After two lengthy evenings of testimony on the merits of a wind farm proposal — and reasons not to permit it — county planning and zoning commissioners tabled any decision until they meet again Monday evening. Each of the two nights of testimony lasted 3

  • Child screenings offred

  • Concert to dedicate new trail

    Tall Grass Express String Band, including Marion’s Jim Versch on mandolin and vocalist Annie Wilson of Elmdale, will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday on the lawn of Council Grove’s Kaw Mission, 500 N. Mission St. Presented by Santa Fe Trail Association and the National Park Service, the free concert will mark dedication of Della Orton Trail at Rock Creek Crossing, six miles east of Council Grove.

  • Summer provides job opportunities for students

    Hillsboro eighth-grader Carter Hamm started his lawn mowing business midway through 2018 and now sees it as his calling. “Going into eighth grade, I feel like I want to do that,” he said. “I’ve found the thing that’s good for me. I’m good at it and enjoy it.”

  • Weekend sees spate of domestic disputes

    Sheriff’s deputies, Marion and Hillsboro police, and Marion Reservoir officers dealt with a spate of domestic-violence related calls late Saturday and early Sunday. The first call came at 10:18 p.m. Saturday. Tampa ambulance briefly was asked to stand by near 290th and Old Mill Rds. after dispatch reported that a told a couple’s adult son, possibly coming down from a drug high, had become combative. Five minutes later the ambulance call was canceled after an officer arrived at the scene, discovered there was a warrant for the son’s arrest, and took him into custody.

DEATHS

  • Thomas Schrag

    Services for Thomas Schrag, 57, who died Saturday at Hillsboro Sports Complex, will be scheduled later. Born Dec. 14, 1961, in LaGrange, Indiana, to Willard and Ruth (Wedel) Schrag December 14, 1961, he is survived by son Jamie Schrag of Wichita, daughter Julia Deel of Haysville, brother Tim Schrag of Manhattan and a grandson.

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Robert Grosse

DOCKET

FARM

  • Farmers back in field after rough month

    After a month of persistent rain, farmers were finally able to get back to work this week, although some low-lying areas are still too wet and more rain is forecast for the county. Randy Vogel farms north of Marion. He said he drove through deep mud on country roads to get to his pastures and feed hay to his cows last winter.

  • Dealer gets new manager, expands

    Brad Wheeler, who had worked for Foley Caterpillar in Concordia, became manager of PrairieLand Partners’ Marion store last month. Wheeler’s familiarity with one of the operations merged into PrairieLand played a role in his decision to come here.

OPINION

  • Tilting at windmills

    Never have so many said so much yet been heard by so few. Two days of public testimony about Expedition Wind’s plan for turbines in southern Marion County brought a whirlwind of everything except changed minds this week. Speaker after speaker droned on, not unlike the swooping hum of a turbine, reading prepared statement after prepared statement.

PEOPLE

  • FFA students honored at state convention

    Nearly a dozen Marion County students were honored at last week’s state FFA convention in Manhattan. Cassie Meyer of Marion High School was statewide winner in prepared public speaking and leadership development.

  • Hein leads 11 Trojans on all-league team

    Junior pitcher Hunter Hein led 11 Hillsboro athletes named last week to all-league teams for Central Kansas League. Hein was Hillsboro’s only first-team selection in baseball or softball.

  • Goessel golfer middle of pack at state

    Goessel High School golfer Dylan Linderman finished the rain-delayed Class 2A state golf tournament 35th out of 76 golfers last week. He shot a 49 on the front nine but with three pars on the final three holes tallied a 44 on the back nine.

  • Five honored as top scholars

    Five Marion County students were recognized by the governor for grades that put them in the top one percent of Kansas students. The 36-year-old program, funded by private donations, included a lunch and recognition ceremony in Topeka.

  • Souvenir gifts available

    New souvenir gift items are available at the Hillsboro museums shop. Water glasses engraved with “Pioneer Adobe House Hillsboro 1876” and wine glasses engraved with “Schaeffler Merchantile Hillsboro 1887” are being sold in sets of four for $39.

  • Water aerobics classes offered

    Hourlong water aerobics classes designed to improve mobility, flexibility, posture, balance, and strength are being offered at 8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at Hillsboro Family Aquatic Center. Certified instructor Holly Nickel will lead the low-impact fitness classes. Cost is $5 per session. Classes will run four to six weeks.

  • Free shots can prevent flood-related illness

    Floodwaters may have receded, but the threat posed by them has not gone away. Free tetanus vaccinations for those exposed to potentially contaminated water during recent flooding are being made available though the county health department.

  • Hillsboro Senior Center menu

  • CALENDAR:

    Calendar of events

MORE…

Email: | Also visit: Marion County Record and Peabody Gazette-Bulletin | © 2019 Hoch Publishing

 

AD

 

BACK TO TOP