Seven-year-old twins — 7½, they'll promptly correct you — Addison and Emerson Hardey cool off in a refreshing spray of water from a Marion fire engine Saturday on S. 2nd St. adjacent to Victory Park downtown. The free frolic through water was part of the fledgling Second Saturday events in Marion. Not a lot of kids took advantage, but Addison and Emerson had inside information. Their father, Eric Hardey, was among the firefighters directing the spray while their mother, Autumn, stood by with towels.



Workers remove pavement in the 200 block of S. Roosevelt St. Thursday. The street is being redone in part because its surface made it difficult for ambulances to quickly reach the hospital.



Two dozen people gathered Saturday night on the lawn of Marion City Library to watch an outdoor movie in the last of the inaugural Second Saturday events in Marion.