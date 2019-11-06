HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



Children crane their necks in anticipation of the Disney character who will appear next on Thursday at Tabor College's inaugural "Heroes, Princesses, and You" event. Following the unveiling, trick-or-treaters could mingle with the characters and play a variety of games to win candy.



Bikers and motorists cruise down Marion's Main St. during Saturday's Marion County Toy Run. It was the 26th running of the annual event, which began with 15 motorcycles in 1994.



Marge Tajchman, Betsy Walker, and Peni Ens talk with visitors at Marion County Home Care's table Saturday during the sixth annual Marion County Health Fair in Marion.