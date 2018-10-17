HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



Fluffy, white snowflakes blanket a shrub after the first snowfall of the season Sunday evening. Monday dawned sunny and bright, but not before the temperature dropped to near or below freezing. The snow melted as the temperature rose to a high of 47 degrees. Area meteorologists said the snowfall was the earliest on record.



Hillsboro's Jessica Saunders, 4, receives a set from Kinsey Kleiner, 23, while Dani Klein, 1, prepares for a return during Saturday's match against Circle. The Trojans went 0-3 at their home tournament, but came within 3 points of deafeating Circle in three sets.



Keith Holtsclaw displays several small wooden pieces he has created.