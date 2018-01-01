HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



Pastor Mike Barter of Grace Community Fellowship helps Sue Baker hold the ribbon as Dennis Funk cuts it with Barb Villanueva holding the end during Tuesday's ribbon cutting ceremony for Grace Community Fellowship Church in Hillsboro. Pastor Mike Barter of Grace Community Fellowship helps Sue Baker hold the ribbon as Dennis Funk cuts it with Barb Villanueva holding the end during Tuesday's ribbon cutting ceremony for Grace Community Fellowship Church in Hillsboro.



Visitors see how far they can shoot pumpkins at Papa's Pumpkin Patch Saturday. The business is located between Goessel and Newton. Last year during six weekends more than 10,000 people visited the farms. Visitors see how far they can shoot pumpkins at Papa's Pumpkin Patch Saturday. The business is located between Goessel and Newton. Last year during six weekends more than 10,000 people visited the farms.



"Old Bud" is not fit for highway driving, but Roger Hannaford III enjoys taking the car to local events like Old Settlers' Day. "Old Bud" is not fit for highway driving, but Roger Hannaford III enjoys taking the car to local events like Old Settlers' Day.