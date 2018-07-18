HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



She's not quite ready to challenge Serena Williams. First, she has to learn not to close her eyes when volleying. But Sophie Cassidy and 10 other Hillsboro-area kids, ages Kindergarten through third grade, are learning tennis this week at a camp sponsored by Hillsboro Recreation Commission and high school tennis coach Erin Hein.



Hajek Enterprises of Lost Springs chops corn Monday in a field west of Marion owned by Jason Kruse. The Hajek brothers had 4,000 acres to chop and were about half done. "We won't have anything to chop come fall," Darrin Hajek said.



Goessel Goal-Getter 4-H member Katelyn Olson stitches her sewing project inpreparation for July 23 judging at Marion County Fair.