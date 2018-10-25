HEADLINES

  • Bank account transfers led to charges

    A year and three months before Teresa Huffman retired as county economic development director, she allegedly drained the assets of two inactive charitable groups she’d overseen and deposited the money into an account for a third inactive program. A year after her retirement, she allegedly moved that money into her personal bank account and used part of it to buy herself a mobile home and camper.

  • Funding source uncertain for one non-profit

    Leadership Marion County and Leadership Marion County Children’s Foundation were originally funded in 2009 by the Kansas Health Foundation, who gave Central Kansas Community Foundation a $100,000 endowment to equally fund both programs, according to Chase Willhite, KHF assistant vice president for communications. CKCF, which still has a donation portal for the programs on its website, is the manager of the money for the initiative.

  • Commission concerned over districts

    County commissioner Randy Dallke expressed concern regarding possible restructuring of Marion County’s commission districts. “How we come up and divide this is a very interesting question,” he said. “Providing better representation should be the goal.”

  • Student interest grows at greenhouse

    Hillsboro High School’s greenhouse has been around for several years, but involvement in 2018 increased to the point where teacher Sonya Roberts had too many Horticulture 1 students to use the space. “There’s no way I can fit 21 students in that greenhouse, it’s not possible,” she said.

  • Hillsboro officer participates in Centre active-shooter training

    Children are familiar with fire drills at school, and now they are getting used to active-shooter drills. Centre staff received active-shooter training in August, and earlier this month students were trained.

  • Plowing snow is just part of the job

    Sherri Pankratz of Lincolnville might be a senior engineering technician for Kansas Department of Transportation, but that doesn’t mean she can’t do hands-on work when required. “When the snow flies, there’s a good chance I’m on call,” she said.

  • Hillsboro food drive tonight

    Hillsboro youth groups will gather canned and non-perishable food items for Main Street Ministries from 7 to 8 p.m. tonight. Residents are asked to place their donations in a sack on their doorstep before 7 p.m.

  • County Seat celebrates 40th anniversary

    County Seat Decorating Center in Marion has a different focus from when Jeannie and Brad Wildin bought the business as 22 year-olds. When the couple purchased it from Walt Oelschlager in 1978, the business was centered around furniture, with limited flooring options.

  • Fall leaves have many uses around the home

    By the time autumn hits full swing, many trees will have shed their leaves for the season, and the last vestiges of red, yellow and orange magic will have faded to brown. Raking, blowing and collecting leaves becomes the primary chores of lawn and yard maintenance, and presents most homeowners with large piles of gathered leaves to tend to. It is impossible to count just how many leaves fall to the ground each year, or just how many pounds of leaves get collected curbside, but the numbers are substantial. Cleaning up leaves is considerable work, but not all of those leaves need to be carted away. In fact, there are several different uses of leaves that can be beneficial.

  • Who's left holding the bag?

    Teresa Huffman’s arrest on charges of misusing public money offers important lessons that go well beyond whether she is trustworthy. Huffman is, of course, innocent until proved guilty. That’s not true of the system that created the possibility of her guilt.

  • County's new math

    The more the county talks about adding two more commissioners, the sillier the idea seems. Rather than solve the seriously fractured nature of the current commission, adding two more voices would seem unlikely to resolve the cacophony of discord that prevents commissioners from meaningfully governing. Historically, the best county commissioners have been the ones who look out for county interests as a whole rather than pursue agendas that further their individual districts.

  • A few more catty comments

    If you think your life is challenging, try being the ball of fur that occasionally allows me to share her queen-size bed in the home she daily patrols and so carefully decorates with small tufts of hair. Yesterday was a traumatic day for both of us. After an intense period of negotiation that included overturning a sofa and un-clenching toenails buried into carpet, we experienced 10 minutes of mournful moaning en route to a gaggle of white-coated people intent on poking, prodding, and eventually jabbing her with needles.

  • ANOTHER DAY IN THE COUNTRY:

    That old bridge at Jacob's Crossing

  • Marion grad plays leading role in Broadway show

    Performing on stage in front of an audience was nothing new to Victoria “Tori” Boyd of Marion, but being part of a Broadway musical at Tabor College last week took her performance to a new level. The 2017 Marion High School graduate participated in theater all four high school years and played two leading roles her senior year — Rosie in “Bye, Bye, Birdie” and Etta Greenleaf in “The Werewolf’s Curse.”

  • Vocalist performs in black box theater

    What do you call a theater that is a big, square box with black walls, black ceiling, and black backdrops? At Tabor College, it is named Prieb-Harder Black Box Theater. Located in Shari Flaming Center for the Arts, it has a flat floor and multiple uses, including as a practice room for theatrical performances and recitals.

  • Deines family has reunion

    The family of Phillip Deines Sr. held its 33rd family reunion Oct. 14 at Lincolnville’s community building for a basket dinner. Attending from Ramona were Merv and Leona Deines, Terry and Julie Deines; Dylan, Carly, and Makenzi Deines, and Jeff Deines.

  • 80-year-old farmer throws in the towel

    Despite having polio at age 11, which left him with aches in his legs every morning, Robert Neuwirth of Lincolnville has farmed all his life. He began working with his father, John, at age 12 and hasn’t stopped. Until now, that is.

  • Book fair set at Hillsboro

    Hillsboro Middle School library will host a Scholastic book fair 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Nov. 2 with extended hours during parent/teacher conferences, 4:30-6:30 p.m. Oct. 29 and Oct. 30 at WMC Library. The community is invited to “discover your story” at the school library’s annual book fair to support the school library.

  • Hillsboro Senior Center menu

  • UPCOMING:

    Calendar of events

  • Goessel boys' cross-country headed to state

    Seven runners for the Goessel boys’ cross-country team will compete 10 a.m. Saturday in the 2A state meet at Wamego. A second-place finish at regionals secured their spot.

  • Bennington sinks Goessel

    On a cool Friday night, Goessel faced off against the Bennington Bulldogs. On an unusual play the Bluebirds got on the scoreboard first. Dylan Lindeman lost the grip on the ball at the 22-yard line, but lineman Justice Johnson scooped up the ball and went the distance for a Bluebird score.

  • Second ranked Olpe cools off Hillsboro

    Off to its best start in six years at 6-1 prior to Friday night’s regular season finale, the Trojan football team’s drop from Class 3A to 1A has meant more success. Behind a fearsome foursome of Jorge Hanschu, Brooks Gardner, Darian Ratzlaff, and Caleb Potucek, the Trojans’ offense has been more powerful this year than it has since 2012.

  • Trojan cross-country team sends two to state meet

    Entering her first year as a varsity cross-country runner, Trojan freshman Emersyn Funk isn’t having a typical year as a newcomer. Outside of one meet earlier in the year, Funk has secured a top-10 finish in the rest, including eighth-place in a minefield of a CKL meet last week.

  • Goessel volleyball season ends against Ellsworth at substate

    The Goessel girls’ volleyball team came to the Inman 2A substate games as the #2 seed out of eight teams. In the first set against Sterling, the Bluebirds led 6-4 behind the hitting of Elizabeth Aldefer.

  • Hillsboro and Goessel school menus

