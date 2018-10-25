HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



Lynne Johnson and Cheyenne Bernhardt inspect the plants at Hillsboro High School's greenhouse during Horticulture class.



Wendi Funk, front, rolls through the finish line at Saturday's Heart and Sole 5K, followed by Sarah Fenske and her stroller, left and Rachel Plenert. The winner was 8 year-old Hudson Schmidt, whot finished in 25:44.



Decorated by owner Robin Nelson, this porch on a house on N. Second St. in Marion is full of ghosts, goblins, skeletons, black cats, and other scary things.