Lewis Furmenger, 22, of New Zealand, practices goal kicks Monday at Tabor College in Hillsboro. Furmenger, a senior for Tabor, said he was taking advantage of weather which saw sunshine and highs in the 60s. The college is closed for spring break until Sunday.



Jesse Hopkins-Hoel, vice president of development for NRS, and Pat Pelstring, president and CEO, listen to concerns about a proposed wind farm near Peabody during Monday's county commission meeting at Marion Community Center.



The north side is all that remains of the residence of Elmer Delk, on Limestone Rd. near 110th Rd. The house burned to the ground early Sunday morning, despite response from Peabody, Hillsboro, and Goessel firefighters. No one from the family was at home during the fire.