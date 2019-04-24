HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



Hillsboro's Easter bunny was sick Saturday, so city economic development director Anthony Roy hopped up to save the day.



Flowers on an apple tree come into bloom at the property of Marylin Jones on 59th St. in Peabody. Jones and her husband have several fruit trees, including McIntosh apples, which are common in eastern Canada and the northeastern U.S.



Linda Miles Martinez smiles Monday in front of her business Mane Street Beautique in Peabody. The community is looking forward to Peabody Cruise on Sunday.