A rider skids through a turn during the sport class section of Sunday's ATV rodeo at Marion County Fairgrounds, while a pair of officials looks on. It was the first-ever off-road rodeo at the fair, featuring competitors on dirt bikes, ATVs, and trucks



A motorcyclist rounds a barrel during Sunday's inaugural off-road rodeo at the Marion County Fair in Hillsboro.



Madison Kenney had fun Friday night in the bouncy house at the Marion County Fair. She is the daughter of Chuck and Audrey Kenney. Grandparents are Bruce and Tereasa Siebert and Linda and Frank Klenda of Hillsboro.