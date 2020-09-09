HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



Members of the Melendy family work Monday in Marion helping renovate the soon-to-be Cafe 256 in the 300 block of E. Main St. Tim and Babs enlisted the help of their children and grandchildren, putting the "labor" in Labor Day. They moved to Marion a few months ago to open the business after retiring from their jobs in Arizona.



A recycling bin at Marion's VFW is nearly full of bagged aluminum cans. McPherson resident Warren Vincent travels to the VFW and 25 other locations around central Kansas to collect cans, with proceeds benefiting veterans flying to visit war memorials in Washington D.C.



Lori Hurst urges her golf ball to get to the hole during the early stages of Sunday's eighth annual Sandgreen Masters Championship hosted by Peabody American Legion at Peabody golf course. The tournament this year was in honor of Hurst's husband, Joe, who died in May.