  • County nearly runs out of ambulances

    Marion County ambulances came perilously close Saturday night to a recently discussed doomsday scenario when a 2-year-old on S. Kennedy St. was having trouble breathing but one ambulance had no staffing and two others were on calls out of the county. At 8:47 p.m., dispatchers received a call about a 34-year-old man who fell from a bed and pulled a TV stand on top of him at Hilltop Manor in Marion.

  • Locked out? Just ask Fido

    Call Marion police officer Duane McCarty a dog whisperer. A Harvey County woman stopped Tuesday afternoon at Marion’s Central Park to walk her dogs and soon found a problem.

  • Defendant asks to take back plea

    A Marion woman who struck a plea deal resolving charges in 10 cases filed since 2020 will have a hearing July 18 to see whether she can withdraw her pleas before sentencing. Rexana J. Siebert pleaded no contest Jan. 28 to three counts of battery against a law enforcement officer and agreed to pay $439.92 restitution for a bad check and comply with mental health services, including taking medication.

  • Fire destroys mobile home

    An unoccupied mobile home in the 200 block of N. Spruce St. in Peabody was a total loss in a fire Monday night. Peabody Police Chief Bruce Burke said heavy traffic leaving the town’s annual fireworks show had subsided when the fire broke out. Officers did not need to direct traffic around the fire.

  • Wade Gillen

    Mitchell “Wade” Gillen, 61, died Monday at his home in Marion.Private services will be conducted by Yazel-Megli Funeral Home, Marion.

  • Judy Rudolph

    Come-and-go services for retired Bethesda Home environmental services worker Judith Kay Rudolph, 74, Goessel, who died Friday, will be 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 23 at Goessel Community Center. Born June 27, 1947, to Orval and Orlena Bonham of McPherson, she graduated from McPherson High School and married Loren Rudolph on Dec. 15, 1968.

  • Student sweeps in two ag scholarships

    A Lincolnville student at Kansas State University has been selected for two agriculture-related scholarships. Grace Knepp, daughter of Matt and Michelle Knepp, has been selected to receive both a $2,500 scholarship from Seaboard Royal Association and a Henry C. Gardiner scholarship.

  • Rancher joins angus group

    Peabody angus cattle producer Gaines Cattle is now a member of the American Angus Association. The association, the largest beef breed association in the world, is headquartered in St. Joseph, Missouri.

  • Love of history brings Sebree back

    Demand for ice cream during Peabody’s annual July 4 bash was brisk and steady, as festival-goers sought shade and something cool to eat. Marcia Sebree, president of Peabody Historical Society, said support for the organization never ends.

  • Agreeing to disagree

    “I don’t publish a newspaper so I can make money,” a fellow editor once said. “I make money so I can publish a newspaper.” If ever we were tempted to get a tattoo, that saying might be what we chose. It rings true not just for editors and publishers but, in modified form, for other workers, as well.

  • ANOTHER DAY IN THE COUNTRY:

    It was a very long day

  • LETTER TO THE EDITOR:

    Legislative race, School firing

  • Juggler mixes entertainment with life lessons for kids

    When juggler Brian Wendling entertained a crowd of 120 Wednesday at Marion community center, he sprinkled in a number of life lessons. He talked to children who made up most of the crowd, about being kind to each other.

  • Democrats to hear about selecting judges

    Retired judge Michael Powers will speak about how judges are selected and about proposed changes to the process when Marion County Democrats meet at 10 a.m. Saturday at Florence Masonic Center, 419 Main St. Party members also will decide on contributions to Democratic candidates for state offices selected at the Aug. 2 Primary

  • Library plans 2 free movies

    Marion library will show movies twice this week, with “Tom and Jerry” at 2 p.m. today and another movie at 9 p.m. Saturday on the lawn. Today’s movie is open to anyone, but children 9 and under must be accompanied by an adult. Snacks and drinks will be provided. At 9 p.m. Saturday, a movie will be shown on the library lawn. Viewers are encouraged to bring chairs and blankets. Participants can enter a “guess the name of the movie” contest at Bill & Essie’s barbecue to win a prize.

  • College degrees and honors

  • Familiar face to step in for schools

    Former superintendent Lee Leiker was hired Thursday to return as interim superintendent for the 2022-2023 school year. The Marion school board met at 2 p.m. Thursday with Leiker, then announced his agreement to see the schools through the coming year.

  • Undersheriff lends a hand

    Undersheriff Larry Starkey took an unusual call Monday night when he volunteered to help lift a Peabody patient after ambulance employees were having trouble. Starkey, freshly home from his shift and still in uniform at 11:08 p.m. Monday, heard dispatchers call Peabody police, busy at a trailer fire, to help emergency medical personnel lift a 78-year-old man who had fallen at a Peabody residence.

  • Senior centers menus

  • MEMORIES:

    15, 30, 45, 60, 75, 105, 135 years ago

