Tyson Weidenbener, a sales representative with Morrison Roofing and Construction of Derby, outlines hail damage to a roof on 711 Coble St. with blue chalk. Weidenbener and his partner had permits and spent the day inspecting the roofs of at least 50 houses in Marion.
A daffodil blossoms this week in Marion's city park before this past weeks freeze - a hopeful sign of spring.
A Marion city crew works Sunday to repair a power line that began smoldering after a 3-hour blackout ended.
Though unable to visit every house in person because of the COVID-19 stay-at-home order, Emily Schafers dressed as the Easter Bunny Sunday to greet children throughout Marion atop one of four fire trucks driving around Marion with lights flashing and sirens blaring.
