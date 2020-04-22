HEADLINES

  • Suspected drunk driver crashes into living center

    The safety of Amy Boudreaux’s residents was the first thing on her mind just after 2 a.m. Sunday when she heard that a vehicle crashed into Marion Assisted Living Center. “There was a disbelief of what I was actually hearing,” the living center’s executive director said. “I wasn’t quite sure if it was over exaggerated, so I immediately came in to see what was going on.”

  • Tables turned on wind farm opponent

    Expedition Wind and other plaintiffs seek more than $35 million By PHYLLIS ZORN Staff writer The lead plaintiff in three lawsuits filed in opposition to a wind farm being developed in southern Marion County is now the lead defendant in a lawsuit filed by the company developing the wind farm.

  • Power problems a headache for all

    Marion’s electrical service needs major work, as two major power failures in less than a week brought to light. A major power outage on Easter was followed by another Thursday.

  • Counterfeiters pass fake bills three times

    Counterfeiters hit Marion County last week on multiple occasions, passing fake bills in Hillsboro and Peabody. “I’ve been doing this 36 years and that’s the way it’s always been,” said Hillsboro police chief Dan Kinning. “You have down-time to catch up, and then it seems like it runs in spurts where you can’t keep up.”

  • Herington Hospital bought questionable tests

    Herington Hospital may have been stung when it bought 500 tests a salesman said would tell if patients had COVID-19 within half an hour. The rapid results of the blood-based test would eliminate long waits for typical COVID-19 nose swab test results, the hospital was told.

  • Wanted: New owner for 'project' house on the move

    Carla and Jason Hamm are offering a two-bedroom home near their property free to any takers. The catch: The new owner must be willing to move the nearly 900-square-foot house to a new site.

COUNTY

  • Commissioners weigh hiring administrator

    County commissioners once again discussed hiring an administrator, with support from Goessel resident Mark Voth, Hillsboro city councilman Kevin Suderman, and county commission chairman Jonah Gehring. Voth said an administrator can spend hours doing detailed research on a subject and present the facts to the commission for a decision, which would allow shorter commission meetings and better decisions.

  • Hillsboro reviewing finances

    Hillsboro city administrator Larry Paine told city council members Tuesday he is studying the effect that stay-at-home orders brought on by COVID-19 is having on the city’s budget. “One of the things I was doing yesterday and today was reviewing revenues and expenses and dealing with a survey to look at the impact of what COVID-19 is doing, particularly with our budget,” Paine said.

  • Trail stop nets $10,000 donation

    Tampa Trail Stop received a financial boost last week in the form of a $10,000 donation from Diamond Vista owner Enel Green Power. The shop has around $5,000 in gross sales most months, so the donation makes a sizable difference, said trail stop governing board member and Diamond Vista company liaison David Mueller.

  • Marion waives utility late fees, penalties

    Marion city council voted Monday to waive late fees and penalties for residents and businesses unable to pay utility bills. The move is in keeping with a governor’s no-disconnect order for utilities during the COVID-19 stay-at-home order imposed by the state.

  • Florence Fire Department seeks truck purchase

    Florence fire chief Mark Slater on Monday spoke with city councilmen about partial funding for a new one-ton brushfire truck. “We’ve been upgrading slowly,” he said. “It doesn’t happen overnight. It’s little steps at a time, and we’re just upgrading our equipment as time goes along.”

  • Peabody-Burns OKs joint street project

    Peabody-Burns school board last week approved its portion of a 2021 joint street project with the city of Peabody. Peabody-Burns’ portion of the $671,000 project would cost $55,020.50.

  • Cities, county keeping most employees

    County and city employees are holding up pretty well in a time of furloughs, hours cuts, and record unemployment filings throughout the state. Hillsboro

OTHER NEWS

  • County allows lake restrictions to expire

    County commissioners will allow an earlier resolution, effective through April 30, that only county residents can use the lake to expire. Commission chairman Jonah Gehring brought up the subject at Monday’s meeting.

  • Concrete being poured for floor of transfer station

    Steady progress is being made on construction of a new county transfer station. Last week concrete was poured on the lowest level of the east half of the building under construction.

  • Recycling remains in limbo

    A hike in recycling costs at a South Hutchinson recycling facility and the suspension of free recycling at Fort Riley because of an outbreak of COVID-19 led county commissioners once again to tackle the issue of recycling costs. Transfer station director Josh Housman told commissioners Monday that the Hutchinson facility where the county takes recyclables has increased its price from $98.50 a ton to $120 a ton. The county also has transportation costs to haul recyclables there.

  • Goessel foundation awards 6 grants

    The Goessel Community Foundation awarded six grants to local non-profit organizations. The grants include:

  • County road repairs roll on despite COVID-19

    Outbreak of COVID-19 has closed offices and businesses, but repairs to Marion County roads roll on. A majority of local roads being maintained have seen little change, county engineer Brice Goebel said.

  • Two emergency programs offer food help

    Two disaster food programs are offering help to people who are struggling because of the economic effects of shutdowns in response to an outbreak of COVID-19. Food boxes for residents who have lost jobs

AUTO

  • Pack rats pose hazard in vehicle repairs

    Vehicle maintenance comes with its own intricacies, but one often-overlooked hazard is the possibility of pack rats, Webster Auto Service owner Barry Allen said. Rat damage is common in vehicles, and sometimes becomes extensive enough for insurance companies to get involved, Allen said.

  • Vehicle insurers offer virus relief

    Insurance companies serving Marion County residents are assisting their customers and local COVID-19 relief efforts. Shelter Insurance agent Doug Heery said he chose the Marion County Resource Center and Food Bank to receive a $1,000 donation from the Shelter Insurance Foundation.

  • Construction begins on US-77

    Construction began Monday on a three-mile stretch of US-56/US-77 between Lost Springs and Lincolnville. One lane of traffic will lead through the construction, but traffic might add up to 15 minutes to travel times, according to Kansas Department of Transportation.

DEATHS

  • Curt Becker

    No public services are planned for Curt Neil Becker, 63, who died April 13 at his home in rural Hillsboro. Burial will be at Haven of Rest Cemetery in rural Hillsboro.

  • Gordon Hiebert

    Graveside services for Gordon Keith Hiebert, 69, who died Friday at his home in Hillsboro, will be 11 a.m. Thursday, at Ebenfeld Cemetery in rural Hillsboro. The family requests that people stay in their vehicles at the cemetery. A drive-through greeting will be 2 to 4 p.m. at Hillsboro Mennonite Brethren Church.

DOCKET

OPINION

  • Don't get infected by pessimism

    To date, Marion County has seen a bigger epidemic of roofing contractors than it has COVID-19 cases. Perhaps that’s where the lyric comes from: “Hail, hail, the gang’s all here.” We hope and assume that most of the companies descending like water-tower vultures on sheltered-in-place county residences are in reality good public servants — on the up and up, as it were, with “up” being an especially relevant word for roofers.

  • ANOTHER DAY IN THE COUNTRY:

    Looking forward

  • CORRECTIONS:

    Corrections and clarifications

PEOPLE

MORE…

Email: | Also visit: Marion County Record and Peabody Gazette-Bulletin | © 2020 Hoch Publishing

 

 

 

 

BACK TO TOP