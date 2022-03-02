HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



Willy Wonka (Christian Albin) shows Grandpa Joe (Tristen Dye) and the audience the Choco-Vision room of the chocolate factory Friday night at Marion High School's first of two "Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory" performances. Willy Wonka (Christian Albin) shows Grandpa Joe (Tristen Dye) and the audience the Choco-Vision room of the chocolate factory Friday night at Marion High School's first of two "Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory" performances.



As required by statute, precinct committeemen and women from the late sheriff's party voted on his replacement Saturday at the county lake hall. Ballots in the 25-20 election were collected in a shopping bag. As required by statute, precinct committeemen and women from the late sheriff's party voted on his replacement Saturday at the county lake hall. Ballots in the 25-20 election were collected in a shopping bag.



Auctioneer Joe Vinduska takes rapid bids Sunday on items at Holy Family Parish charity auction. Auctioneer Joe Vinduska takes rapid bids Sunday on items at Holy Family Parish charity auction.