Dylan Wiens and Dakota Klein, members of "Think Twice," a student-led group, helped to organize the political forum Tuesday.



Migratory or not, a huge gaggle of Canada geese was spotted Monday standing on ice and swimming in open water at Marion County Lake. Some geese migrate in fall, winter, and spring. Others tend to stay in one area.



Abby Hannon connected on 6 three-pointers and scored a season-high 18 points Friday as the Goessel girls won the Wheat State League with an 84-13 victory over Peabody-Burns.