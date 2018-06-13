HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



Customers line up for a sloppy Joe dinner Thursday to raise money for Kalie Siebert's mission work during Hillsboro Farmer's market. Siebert, 22, is over seas working as a nanny but will return to Hillsboro in a few months. She has made several medical mission trips through the Youth with a Mission program. Customers line up for a sloppy Joe dinner Thursday to raise money for Kalie Siebert's mission work during Hillsboro Farmer's market. Siebert, 22, is over seas working as a nanny but will return to Hillsboro in a few months. She has made several medical mission trips through the Youth with a Mission program.



Parkside Homes resident Esther Pankratz holds up her wedding dress as Jane Makovec looks on. Parkside Homes residents are nostalgic of their love stories as they prepare for an annual wedding dress display. Parkside Homes resident Esther Pankratz holds up her wedding dress as Jane Makovec looks on. Parkside Homes residents are nostalgic of their love stories as they prepare for an annual wedding dress display.



Danny Rudolph of Lincolnville starts a new field Monday at 300th and Timber Rds. He expected his wheat to yield in the 30s and 40s. Danny Rudolph of Lincolnville starts a new field Monday at 300th and Timber Rds. He expected his wheat to yield in the 30s and 40s.