HEADLINES

  • Price tag could be $50,000

    There will be expenses for training and getting new letterheads, but the biggest factor is the salaries for the two new officials. Commissioners currently make $18,000 annually, plus benefits. If pay and benefits packages remain the same for new members, it adds $50,000 to the budget county clerk Tina Spencer said.

  • Faster Internet might speed to Hillsboro

    Hillsboro residents and businesses are being surveyed on their expectations for Internet service, and the outcome could be residential 1-Gigabyte fiberoptic service in the city’s future. City administrator Larry Paine said Eagle Communications and Century Link already provide fiberoptic service to some local businesses, but not the entire community.

  • Former county official to pay restitution early

    A lawyer for former county economic development director Teresa Huffman said Huffman will deposit $46,870.89 with Marion County District Court to be held until a criminal case against her is resolved. Huffman, scheduled for arraignment at 10 a.m. Dec. 12, is charged with misuse of public funds, based on the allegation that she withdrew that amount of money from bank accounts of inactive programs in March 2016 and deposited it into her personal bank account in May 2018.

  • Recently-hired EMS director declines position

    Recently-hired EMS director Dave Owen will not be coming to Marion County after all. “I was very disappointed,” Marion County Commission chairman Dianne Novak said at Tuesday’s meeting. “I announced it about 1½ weeks ago, he accepted. Then he called me to say he would not be taking the position.”

  • Shoppers give creative holiday gifts

    An event in Marion Saturday supported six local causes and 30 others in the nation and worldwide. Alternative Gift Market gives shoppers an opportunity to give a financial gift to a cause they consider worthwhile, or which their gift recipient considers worthwhile, in honor of the person they are shopping for.

OTHER HEADLINES

  • Local girl gets photography honors

    A photo taken by Ellie Just, 15, of rural Marion hangs on a wall in the Dean of Agriculture’s office at Kansas State University. It’s a picture of an owl and won a purple ribbon at the state fair. “We were coming out of a pasture in my grandpa’s Ranger when we saw the owl sitting on a post,” she said. “It sat there for five minutes. I guess I was in the right place at the right time.”

  • Food comes, goes quickly

    Food comes in and just as quickly goes right back out. Marion County Resource Center and Food Bank supports county residents in a struggle to provide healthy foods to them and their families.

  • Hillsboro conducting recycling survey

    The City of Hillsboro is conducting a trash and recycling survey. Hillsboro trash customers are requested to visit city hall between Nov. 12 and 17 to determine what size of trash and recycling cart best fits household needs. Carts are on display at city hall with information. Those wishing to complete the survey online can go to https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/3LZXH5M. Contact Larry Paine at (620) 947-3162 for more information.

  • Orphan trains subject

    Marilyn Irvin Holt, author of “The Orphan Trains: Placing Out in America,” will give a presentation in a Lifelong Learning session at 9:45 a.m. Friday in the Heritage Lobby within Shari Flaming Center for the Arts on the Tabor College campus. She will describe how the system worked and who the eastern institutions were that placed youngsters and children who came to Kansas.

  • Tabor choir to present Thanksgiving concert

    Congregational singing will be part of a Thanksgiving concert at 4 p.m. Sunday in Richert Auditorium at Tabor College. The concert will feature the Concert Choir, Chamber Voices, and the Tabor College Brass Ensemble.

  • Highway to close overnight

    K-15 from US-56 to K-4 will be closed from midnight until 4 a.m. Saturday to allow a large crane used in the wind farm construction to cross K-15. Traffic will be detoured on US-56 to US-77, US-77 to K-4, and K-4 to K-15.

  • CDDO to meet

    Harvey-Marion County Community Developmental Disability Organization will hold its regular monthly meeting at 4 p.m. Monday at 500 N. Main, Suite 204, Newton. There will be opportunity for public comments at the beginning of the meeting.

  • Mennonite museum sets open house

    The Mennonite Heritage and Agricultural Museum in Goessel is holding an open house 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. The event will include locally crafted items and Mennonite cookbooks for sale, as well as professional ribbon tying lessons. The museum is open 12 to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, and will be closed Dec. 15 through March 1. It is open by appointment year-round, and can be booked by calling (620) 367-8200.

FARM

  • Farmer plants trees to conserve soil, produce lumber

    Clear Creek crawls like a snake through a 120-acre property Mike Ehrlich owns with his brother, Gary, just north of Marion. In recent years, the farmer has taken an interest in preventing creek banks from eroding.

  • Weather means alternative plans

    Goessel farmer Dwight M. Flaming has farmed the land he grew up on since 1983. “It’s my home place and it’s been in our family forever, back in the 1800s,” Flaming said.

  • Poor Farmer's Almanac forecast

    There will be projected mild, rainy periods for the Heartland Region continuing until Nov. 20, with a turn toward sunny, warmer weather from the 21st to 25th. Conditions will worsen again leading up to December, including a mix of heavy rain and snow to close November. December will maintain the frigid weather, with frequent precipitation fluctuating from rain to flurries and snowstorms.

DEATHS

  • Bernadeen Winter

    Bernadeen Broadstreet Winter, 79, died Nov. 7 at her home in Marion. Funeral services are 10:30 a.m. today at Zeiner Funeral Home in Marion. Burial be in Marion Cemetery. She was born April 23, 1939, in Augusta, to Bernard and Genevieve Bailey Broadstreet.

  • Lonn Richards

    Lonn Richards Services for Lonn Richards, 87, who died Thursday at Hillsboro Community Hospital, were Tuesday at Parkview Mennonite Brethren Church in Hillsboro. Burial was in Gnadenau cemetery.

  • Mary Lou Svoboda

    Mary Lou Weber Svoboda, 77, Herington, died Nov. 9 at her daughter’s home near Bennett, Colorado. Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday at St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church, Pilsen. Burial will be in St. John’s Cemetery, Pilsen. She was born Aug. 5, 1941, at home near Maize, the daughter of Anthony “Tony” and Pauline Strunk Weber.

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Rose Vinduska

DOCKET

OPINION

  • This week's really stupid ideas

    No idea is too stupid, the old saying goes. That’s especially true when ideas are about things near and dear to your heart. In that spirit, we this week offer two ideas, which undoubtedly will almost immediately be labeled stupid, but upon further review might actually be worth considering.

  • LETTER TO THE EDITOR:

    Hooray for more government

  • UPCOMING:

    Calendar of events

SPORTS AND SCHOOL

  • High school sets service day

    Hillsboro High School is planning its annual leaf-raking community service day for Tuesday. Residents interested in having a crew come to their yards should immediately contact Caleb Rempel at caleb.rempel
    @usd410.net, Jenna Hinerman at jenna.hinerman@usd410.net, or Bob Woelk at bob.woelk
    @usd410.net.

  • New sponsor, new success: Hillsboro chess excelling

    The game of chess is a classic example of the mental struggle within strategy games. With classic masters like Bobby Fischer, it is often depicted as a game for old men on park benches. In the case of Hillsboro’s high school and middle school, eight individuals might argue that point.

  • Trojans achieve league honors

    Despite ending the season early at substate, Hillsboro volleyball had three players earn Central Kansas League recognition for their play this year. Outside hitter Teegan Werth earned the highest award for the Trojans, making the all-league second team.

  • School board hires assistant coaches

    An executive session was held to discuss hirings and employee transfers at Hillsboro’s board of education meeting Monday. Cheryl Hagen will be starting as a part-time janitor, while Rebbecca Ryding was transferred from a part-time to full-time employee, though her pay remained the same. Tena Loewen was approved as assistant girls’ high school basketball coach, while David Loewen Sr. was named for the assistant middle school girls’ position. Dauson Whiteley and Tyson Reimer were approved as assistant wrestling coaches.

  • Hillsboro JV scholars take gold

    The junior varsity scholars’ bowl team excelled at Centre Nov. 6, taking top honors. Hillsboro went 3-2 in pool play defeating Marion, Saline, and White City. Their two losses came against Little River and St. Xavier.

  • Hillsboro and Goessel school menus

MORE…

