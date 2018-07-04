HEADLINES

  • Cattle dying, crops withering in drought

    Cattle were dying of heat, wheat yields were significantly reduced, and row crops were in danger as drought continues to grip Marion County. Despite a half-inch of rain Saturday and one to two inches June 20, rainfall hasn’t been sufficient to provide subsoil moisture, which is still nonexistent from prolonged drought.

  • Storm batters trees, cuts power

    An intense, slow-moving thunderstorm with winds of up to 60 mph and, according to the National Weather Service, hail the size of ping-pong balls swept across the southeast portion of the county Saturday, downing tree limbs and power lines. Falling limbs from aging trees tore down lines and took out utility poles on Maple St. south of 2nd St. in Peabody and at 3rd and North Sts. in Marion.

  • Aulne fireworks kick off a bang-up week of celebration

    Aulne resident Kevin Fruechting loves shooting fireworks so much he has helped with his church’s annual fireworks display in Aulne for many years. “We started out way back then — my father, my brother, and a couple of other guys,” Fruechting said.

  • County extends relocation incentive for new graduates

    Marion County is extending for five years its participation in a program that can repay up to $15,000 in student loans for non-resident college graduates willing to relocate here. The Rural Opportunity Zone program costs the county considerably less than the $15,000 total might suggest.

  • Minivan airborne in fatal wreck

    A violent one-vehicle accident early Friday on the Marion-Harvey County line claimed the life of 49-year-old Marion resident Robert Wilson. Wilson, who worked as a mechanic and handyman for Countryside Salvage near Walton, apparently lost control of his 2012 Chrysler Town and Country minivan while driving north on East Lake Rd., known in Marion County as Indigo Rd., a mile north of US-50.

OTHER HEADLINES

  • Hot dog? Try chicken-leg pupsicle

    The pooch is hot. What to do? Give him a chicken leg freezer pop or a yogurt smoothie to cool him down. Marion County resident Holly Robinson’s dogs love frozen treats.

  • Music tells of independence, pain, pride

    It’s Independence Day again. To lots of people it means family, barbecues, apple pie, and fireworks. But to many singers and songwriters, it means so much more.

  • Fountains finally flowing at park

    A torrent of fountain problems in Central Park seemed to subside Friday when the large fountain on the west side of the park began flowing again after a lengthy period of being dry. Workers installed a new motor and pump and changed a fuse that feeds electricity to the pump.

OPINION

  • Governmental headaches

    If you thinK keeping track of the mind-bending number of ways government spends our money for us is enough to leave your head spinning, you’re not alone. So, apparently, does the county clerk’s office. Among the $1,166,666.97 in total monthly spending county commissioners approved Friday was one charge (aside from the “666” sign-of-the-devil in the total) that stood out: $7.50 in taxpayer money spent on Ibuprofen.

  • ANOTHER DAY IN THE COUNTRY:

    Fun and games in rural Kansas

DEATHS

  • Emery Seibel

    Services for Hillsboro native Emery G. Seibel, 96, a retired carpet and tile installer who died June 27 at Asbury Park in Newton, were Monday, with burial in Greenwood Cemetery, Newton. Born April 12, 1922, to John and Nellie (Hintz) Seibel, he married Frances K. Brannan on Aug. 2, 1949, in Wichita. She died in 2011. Daughter Mary Ellen Seibel and brother Ernie Seibel also preceded him in death.

  • Robert Wilson

    Services for mechanic and handyman Robert Eugene Wilson, 49, of Marion, who died Friday in a single-car accident, will be 10 a.m. Thursday at Valley United Methodist Church. Burial will be 11 a.m. Friday at Oak Hill Cemetery, Mannford, Oklahoma.

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Louis Stika

DOCKET

FARM

  • An uncommon sight

    It might have been common 50 years ago, but the sight of Josh Ens and his wife, Katie, of Hillsboro putting up small square bales of prairie hay Saturday was unusual. For Katie, it was unusual, too.

  • Irrigation a boon as drought continues

    While an extended extreme drought is impacting some Marion County farmers, some lucky enough to have irrigation are feeling lesser effects on crops. Alan Hett and his brother, Neal, run two center pivots that irrigate 200 acres next to the South Cottonwood River on 140th Rd. Water comes from the river.

  • MEMORIES:

    10, 25, 40, 55, 70, 110, 140 years ago

  • MEMORIES IN FOCUS:

    Independence Day over the years

PEOPLE

SCHOOL/SPORTS

MORE…

