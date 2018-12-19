HEADLINES

  • Hospital bomb threat believed not credible

    Hillsboro Community Hospital was one of at least 10 Kansas businesses to get an emailed bomb threat Thursday. The bomb threat, which included a demand for money, was sent to two hospital employees about 1:40 p.m. and the building was evacuated, Hillsboro assistant police chief Jessey Hiebert said.

  • County faces backlash over administrator

    County commissioners faced a packed house at Monday’s meeting — many of them there to vent their opinions on a vote to proceed with hiring a county administrator. Former commissioner Dan Holub was among those who came to speak against last week’s split vote to move forward on seeking a county administrator despite a 2017 advisory vote in which voters gave a thumbs-down to the idea.

  • Commission unable to agree on redistricting

    County commissioners spent more than an hour and a half Monday discussing a new county redistricting proposal and proposing two additional ones, but ultimately chose none of them and set a work session for Thursday. Commissioners have given much discussion to redistricting the county since voters approved creation of a five-member commission in November. No apparent resolution has been found.

  • State takes over Westview

    Operation of Westview Manor in Peabody was taken over Dec. 12 by Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services after the state agency petitioned the court for an immediate order putting them in charge. KDADS also filed a petition seeking to hold Westview in receivership until all issues are resolved. State law requires that petition to be heard within seven to 17 days. It is scheduled for hearing Dec. 27.

  • State has many care homes in their control

    Kansas Department of Aging and Disability Services has taken receivership of 21 adult care facilities to date in 2018 — far more than a typical year. “The number of receiverships this year is attributable to bad/incompetent operators, operator insolvency, fraud and misuse of patient funds,” said Angela deRocha, KDADS director of communication.

  • Recovering addict seeks to help others

    Kendra Henry of Hillsboro knows what it’s like to lose everything to drug addiction and depression, and get it back again. Now she wants to share her story with others to keep them from going through the same hell.

  • Guilty as charged

    Theresa Huffman, former county economic development director, pleaded guilty Wednesday to misuse of $46,870.89 in public funds. She is scheduled to be sentenced Feb. 20.

  • Goessel city treasurer resigns

    Goessel city treasurer Patsy Schmidt resigned at the city council meeting Monday, which will take effect at the end of 2018. The city will begin reviewing applicants, including previous applicants. The city auditor gave his report from 2017 via phone. Cash reserves increased over the past few years, while expenses remained similar. Goessel’s cash balances increased $63,139 from 2016 to 2017.

  • Farmers, business associates needed

    Applicants are being sought for the next KARL Inc. class of people engaged with agriculture and rural Kansas. KARL is an intensive two-year program that includes a series of seminars throughout the United States and in Washington, District of Columbia. Members also take an international study tour.

  • Blood donations sought

    A blood drive will be 1 to 6 p.m. Dec. 26 at the Mennonite Church in Goessel. Appointments can be made by calling (800) 733-2767 or by visiting the Red Cross website.

  • Norma Birdsall

    Funeral services for Norma Nelson Birdsall, 91, who died at Cedar Point Dec. 11, was Saturday at the Flint Hills Community Church with interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis, Minnesota. She was born in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

  • Manuel Kuchda

    Manuel Kuchda, 87, died Dec. 12 in Durham. He was born Nov. 2, 1931, at Ft. Leavenworth to Manuel and Francis Svestka Kuchda.

  • Kathleen Ludwig

    Funeral services for Kathleen Ludwig, 86, who died at Newton Medical Center, will be 10 a.m. tomorrow at the Christian Church of Florence. She was born April 24, 1932, in Gideon, Oklahoma.

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Joseph Sklenar

  • From bad to worse

    To gerrymander or not to gerrymander, that is the question. And to date, county commissioners seem to have had no Shakespearian dilemma in resoundingly answering the question without a “not.” New plans unveiled Monday would be downright immoral if not patently illegal. One would create districts of dramatically unequal size. Two others would create districts that are not geographically contiguous, isolating portions of both Marion and Hillsboro from the rest of the districts that would include them.

  • A dilly-dilly of a deal

    If you’ve never dragged yourself up the courthouse steps, plopped your rear onto an uncomfortably cold metal folding chair, and witnessed for hours on end our county commissioners in their full glory, you’ve missed a fine bit of drama. Think of a scene from Medieval times when a king holds court for a steady progression of peons seeking audiences with His Majesty — except in our case not one but three monarchs, soon to be five, are sitting on their thrones, ready to issue after interminably long discussion thumbs up, thumbs down, or a shouted “Dilly! Dilly!” to each request.

  • LETTER TO THE EDITOR:

    A Response

  • Surprise party set

    A surprise 85th birthday party for Shirley Hamm is planned for 2 to 4 p.m. Dec. 23 at Durham Baptist Church. The family invites friends and loved ones to help her celebrate. If unable to attend, cards can be sent to 725 Abilene Ave., Durham, KS 67438.

  • Owners of dilapidated house given eight weeks

    Hillsboro city council members passed a resolution Tuesday declaring a dilapidated house at 312 W. Grand St. to be a dangerous structure. The property has been a point of contention since October when neighbors came to a meeting to complain about the property.

  • Frostbite run set for new year

    The 13th annual Hillsboro Frostbite 4-mile run/walk will be at 2 p.m. Jan. 1 at Memorial Park’s Scout House. Entrance fee of $15 includes a stocking cap with the race logo. Deadline for early registration is Dec. 22. Runners can register the day of the race, but there is no guarantee of receiving the 2018 cap.

  • SENIOR CENTER:

    Hillsboro Senior Center menu

  • UPCOMING:

    Calendar of events

  • Hillsboro goes 2-3 at Marion County Duals

    The Hillsboro High School wrestling team was in action Friday, joining Marion as hosts for the Marion County Duals. As a team, the Trojans posted a 2-3 finish, falling to Douglass, 42-33, and eventual pool champion Clearwater, 48-25.

  • Goessel secures pair of wins in Peabody-Burns tilt

    Goessel visited Peabody-Burns High School in a Friday night basketball contest and the Bluebird girls won 39-20. It was a close game through four minutes in the Goessel boys’ game. Despite remaining close through much of the first quarter, the final score turned into a lopsided 70-34 win for the Bluebirds.

  • Trojans to help at blood drive

    Hillsboro girls’ basketball team member Tuesday Weisbeck and her team will be helping staff the Red Cross Blood drive from noon to 6 p.m. Dec. 21 at Hillsboro City Hall. Members are challenged to bring in as many donors as possible. For each pint collected, the team will earn $10 to use for equipment or uniforms for their team.

