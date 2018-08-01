HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT
Zec Lewman holds on for dear life as he comes out of the chute on a bucking bronco Thursday at the Marion County Fair rodeo. The bronc proved to be too much for Lewman as he was thrown off before the 8-second buzzer.
Moriah Gilkey, 36C, takes a hit from Liz Johnson during the inaugural Powderpuff events Saturday during Marion County Fair.
Hillsboro fire chief Ben Steketee chats with a visitor while he and other firefighters fire up hot dogs for Hillsboro Chamber of Commerce's fair lunch July 25.
Sadie Haws, 8, climbs into a pen to help her uncle, Chris Will, separate two pigs scuffling over which gets to eat first last week at Marion County Fair.
